Cyber Enviro-Tech Inc.: Cyber Enviro-Tech Announces Planned Subsidiary Spin-Off and Increased Shareholder Equity

SCOTTSDALE, AZ / ACCESS Newswire / September 1, 2026 / Cyber Enviro-Tech, Inc. (OTCQB:CETI) ("CETI" or the "Company") today announced that it is planning the formation of a new wholly owned subsidiary that is expected to hold and commercialize certain technologies currently within the Company.

A Strategic initiative designed to unlock the value of certain CETI technologies while providing existing qualified shareholders with direct ownership in a new public company

As part of the planned transaction, CETI intends to subsequently spin off the new subsidiary as a separate company and distribute shares of the subsidiary to eligible CETI shareholders in the form of a stock dividend.

Under the proposed structure, CETI shareholders of record as of a record date to be announced by the Company are expected to be eligible to receive shares in the new subsidiary, while continuing to retain their existing CETI shares.

Management believes this structure has the potential to create additional shareholder value by providing CETI shareholders with ownership interests in two separate companies, each positioned to pursue its own business strategy, financing opportunities, partnerships and market development.

Creating Additional Value for CETI Shareholders

The planned subsidiary is expected to focus on the commercialization and development of selected technologies that management believes may benefit from operating within a separate corporate structure.

Following its formation and the completion of the necessary corporate, regulatory, and other requirements, CETI currently intends for the subsidiary to pursue a spin-off and seek quotation on the OTCQB Venture Market as an independent publicly traded company.

If successfully completed, existing CETI shareholders who qualify for the distribution would continue to own their CETI common shares while also receiving shares of the newly independent company.

Management believes the proposed transaction could provide several strategic benefits, including:

Direct additional ownership for CETI shareholders through a planned stock dividend.

Unlocking the potential value of selected technologies within a dedicated company.

Two separate investment opportunities , allowing each company to develop its respective assets and business strategy independently.

Greater operational focus for the management and commercialization of the technologies transferred to the subsidiary.

Potential access to independent financing and strategic partnerships for the new company.

Additional long-term shareholder value if the subsidiary successfully develops its business and establishes an independent public market.

The Company views the planned spin-off as part of its broader strategy to identify opportunities within CETI's technology portfolio that may be capable of creating value independently while allowing CETI to remain focused on its core environmental remediation and industrial wastewater technologies.

"This planned transaction represents an opportunity to place certain technologies into a dedicated company where they can be developed and commercialized independently," management stated. "More importantly, our intention is to structure the transaction so that our existing shareholders participate directly in that opportunity through ownership of shares in the new company, in addition to the CETI shares they already own."

The Company expects to announce additional information regarding the subsidiary, the technologies to be transferred, proposed capitalization, anticipated stock dividend ratio, shareholder record date, distribution process and planned public-market strategy as those matters are finalized.

The proposed formation, dividend and spin-off remain subject to approval by the Company's Board of Directors and completion of applicable corporate, regulatory, securities and other requirements. There can be no assurance regarding the timing or successful completion of the proposed transaction or any future OTCQB quotation.

About Cyber Enviro-Tech, Inc.

Cyber Enviro-Tech, Inc. (OTCQB:CETI) is an environmental technology company focused on the remediation of contaminated industrial wastewater and hazardous waste. The Company develops and integrates technologies, equipment, and treatment processes designed to address environmental challenges in industries including oil and gas, agriculture, mining, municipal wastewater, and other industrial applications.

For additional information about Cyber Enviro-Tech, visit the Company's website.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements include, among other things, statements concerning the planned formation of a subsidiary, transfer or commercialization of technologies, proposed stock dividend, spin-off, distribution of subsidiary shares to CETI shareholders, potential OTCQB quotation and the Company's expectations regarding the potential creation of shareholder value.

Forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. The proposed transactions described herein remain subject to corporate approvals, regulatory requirements, securities laws, market conditions and other considerations. There can be no assurance that the subsidiary formation, stock dividend, spin-off or proposed public quotation will be completed on the terms described or at all.

Investor Relations / Company Contact

Winston McKellar

Director of IR / PR

6991 E. Camelback Rd., Suite D-300

Scottsdale, AZ 85251

Phone: 866.687.6856

Website: www.cyber-envirotech.com

SOURCE: Cyber Enviro-Tech Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/oil-gas-and-energy/cyber-enviro-tech-announces-planned-subsidiary-spin-off-and-increased-shareholde-1215057