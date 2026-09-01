The expansion of solar capacity is outpacing the market's ability to absorb its output. High solar production coinciding with moderate demand, wind generation and limited grid flexibility is leading to more frequent periods of oversupply. As a result, low or negative prices are becoming more common during peak solar generation. At the same time, sharp price spikes are occurring more frequently on summer evenings, when flexible power plants, including gas-fired facilities, must ramp up quickly as solar output falls. According to S&P Global, negative-price hours in the first half of 2026 across ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...