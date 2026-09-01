Pregnancy-specific solution helps care teams prioritize risk, review fasting and post-meal patterns, engage individuals between visits, and support postpartum transition, all within one workflow

Module available now in the United Kingdom and coming to the United States in October 2026

Glooko, Inc., a global digital health company focused on helping clinicians address the growing challenges of glycemic safety and diabetes management across the care continuum, today announced GestationalCare, a pregnancy-specific module of the Glooko ambulatory diabetes management platform.

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Seamless data capture allows expectant mothers to log health metrics effortlessly using automated Bluetooth device syncing and smart meal tagging.

Diabetes in pregnancy operates on a compressed clinical timeline. Glucose patterns and treatment needs can change quickly, while the information used to guide care is often shared between patients and clinicians through paper logs, portal images, spreadsheets, and disconnected device downloads. These fragmented processes can make it harder for care teams to identify which individuals may need attention, understand the context behind changing glucose patterns, and coordinate follow-up between scheduled appointments.

GestationalCare is designed to help maternal-fetal medicine, OB/GYN, endocrinology, diabetes education, and nursing teams move from fragmented review to a structured, pregnancy-specific workflow. The module specifically configures the Glooko platform to enable monitoring across gestational diabetes (GDM), Type 2 diabetes in pregnancy and Type 1 diabetes throughout pregnancy.

The GestationalCare workflow helps clinicians:

Identify pregnant individuals who may need attention, enabling comprehensive population-level review within clinical settings, and surfacing fasting highs, post-meal highs, missing data, and other critical signals.

enabling comprehensive population-level review within clinical settings, and surfacing fasting highs, post-meal highs, missing data, and other critical signals. Understand pregnancy-specific glucose patterns by allowing for review of glucose readings against pregnancy targets by fasting and mealtime period, with patient history and context presented in a focused, clinical view.

Support care between visits through secure engagement, integrated call requests, patient education, and supported mobile workflows to help pregnant individuals and care teams remain connected.

Support postpartum transition and help care teams maintain continuity after delivery.

"Diabetes in pregnancy remains one of the most time-sensitive and fragmented areas of diabetes care, and we saw a significant opportunity to address that need with our unique platform," said Mike Alvarez, Chief Executive Officer of Glooko. "We built GestationalCare on the trusted foundation of the Glooko ambulatory platform, extending the device connectivity, patient engagement, and clinical workflows care teams already rely on, and coupled these with capabilities purpose-built for diabetes in pregnancy. It reflects our mission to simplify diabetes care and strengthen connections between patients and care teams at the moments when timely, coordinated care matters most."

For patients, the Glooko Mobile App can support device syncing where available, mobile logging, meal context, goal tracking, education and secure connection with the care team. For clinicians, the module organizes that information within a pregnancy-specific workflow designed to make the patients and decisions requiring attention more visible.

"Diabetes in pregnancy demands timely, coordinated decisions in a short clinical window," said Mark Clements, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Medical and Strategy Officer at Glooko. "Care teams need to understand who may require attention, why and what has changed not simply whether data were submitted. By bringing pregnancy-specific prioritization, pattern review and between-visit engagement into the Glooko platform, GestationalCare is designed to make a complex, multidisciplinary pathway more visible and manageable for clinicians and pregnant individuals."

This launch also represents an important next step for the ambulatory Glooko platform, bringing together device-neutral data review, population insights, patient engagement and EHR-connected workflows where applicable. Workflow-specific modules such as GestationalCare allow healthcare organizations to configure the Glooko platform for distinct service-line needs while maintaining a broader diabetes management strategy.

GestationalCare is available now to customers in the United Kingdom. Learn more and request a personalized GestationalCare workflow demonstration. Existing customers may also contact their Glooko account team. GestationalCare will be made available to customers in the United States in October 2026. U.S. healthcare organizations may join the priority-access list and request a demonstration.

About Glooko

Glooko, Inc. is a global digital health company focused on helping clinicians address the growing challenges of glycemic safety and diabetes management across the care continuum. Glooko connects people with diabetes, healthcare providers and diabetes devices through solutions designed to simplify diabetes care, streamline clinical workflows, and support more informed decisions. The company's connected care platform helps centralize diabetes data, integrate with EHR workflows, and support care teams across outpatient and inpatient settings.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260901247393/en/

Contacts:

Media contact

Julia Fuller

Vice President, Corporate Communications Brand

pr@glooko.com

858-692-2001