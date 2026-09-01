Five9 veteran, who scaled global support operations to industry-leading NPS, joins Omilia to scale its self-learning CX platform's proven results across its growing US enterprise customer base.

Omilia, a global leader in Self-Learning Agentic CX, today announced the appointment of Ted Jordan as Vice President of US Customer Support and Experience, to oversee support strategy, delivery, project management, and customer success management.

With a mandate to bring analytics-driven, predictive and outcome based practices to Omilia's fastest-growing market, he will be responsible for delivering the success metrics that enterprises demand and Omilia's platform can provide: successfully handling real call volumes that scale, under the compliance scrutiny that regulated companies demand, and with the total experience their customers expect. He joins as Omilia's US enterprise customer base grows in scale and complexity, across banking, insurance, healthcare, utilities and more.

Jordan brings more than two decades of experience in customer support and service strategy. Most recently, he served as Senior Vice President of Customer Support at Five9, where he led initiatives that modernized global support operations, expanded self-service, and used predictive analytics to deliver faster, more reliable outcomes, achieving industry-leading Net Promoter Scores. He previously spent time as Vice President of Customer Service and as Senior Director of Technical Account Management at Five9. Earlier in his career, he spent more than 20 years at Access Worldwide, rising from Vice President of IT to Chief Operating Officer.

"What drew me to Omilia is the proof already exists, customers can point to real, measurable outcomes at scale, not promises about what the platform might do," says Ted Jordan. "That's rare in this market, and it's not an accident, it's the result of a platform built to keep learning and improving instead of plateauing after go-live. I've always been obsessed with what happens once AI is actually switched on inside a real enterprise, and that's exactly the work ahead of me here: taking practical AI and making it perform inside complex, regulated environments, at scale, so every customer feels it. That's my focus as we grow in the US."

"Our US customers didn't choose Omilia because of a demo, they chose us because the platform delivers results that hold up under scrutiny at some of the most regulated institutions in the world," says Nick Delis, CRO at Omilia. "Ted's track record is about keeping that promise after the sale: resilient performance and real numbers, sustained at scale. That's exactly the discipline our customers need as they scale with us, and we're glad to have him leading it."

About Omilia

Omilia is the global standard for AI-driven customer service transformation. Our native Self-Learning CX Agents revolutionize how enterprises engage with customers automating interactions with precision, empowering human agents in real time, and delivering seamless, personalized experiences across all channels. Powered by deep expertise in developing proprietary Agentic AI technology, and multi-layered anti-fraud capabilities, we enable enterprises to move decisively and safely into the era of Agentic contact centers. Omilia's Self-Learning Agentic AI learns from across the entire customer journey from self-service to live agent interactions unlocking continuous improvement and breaking the "glass ceiling" of containment that legacy siloed models can't achieve. Omilia is trusted by the world's most demanding enterprises including Capital One, Discover, Taco Bell, RBC, DWP, First Financial Bank, Purolator, and PSEG. Built on over two decades of AI innovation, Omilia delivers measurable outcomes: lower costs, higher efficiency, and unmatched customer satisfaction all while preserving the human touch where it matters most.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260901363672/en/

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