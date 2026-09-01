Eliminating One of the Last Barriers to Enterprise Windows Modernization

Vasion is removing a critical barrier to modern Windows device adoption with native, driverless printing for PCs powered by Snapdragon compute processors. The Vasion Spring 2026 release delivers a seamless, cloud-native print experience, eliminating the need for printer drivers, emulation, or parallel print environments. The collaboration with Qualcomm Technologies combines the PC ecosystem reach of Snapdragon with Vasion's print automation expertise.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260901581087/en/

Vasion fully supports Windows devices powered by Snapdragon with full Internet Printing Protocol (IPP) driverless printing support, enabling IT teams to modernize device fleets without disrupting operations or rearchitecting existing environments.

Vasion fully supports Windows devices powered by Snapdragon with full Internet Printing Protocol (IPP) driverless printing support, enabling IT teams to modernize device fleets without disrupting operations or rearchitecting existing environments.

As enterprises accelerate hardware refresh cycles toward Windows PCs powered by Snapdragon, print management has emerged as a critical blocker. Most legacy print solutions weren't built for these environments, often requiring complex workarounds that introduce architecture incompatibility, cost, friction, and security risk. While end users benefit from improved performance and battery life, IT teams must ensure compatibility across essential enterprise workflows, and gaps in legacy infrastructure, particularly in print, have become increasingly visible as deployments scale.

The latest Vasion release directly addresses a broader industry shift toward driverless, cloud-managed print infrastructure. Microsoft's Modern Print Platform is accelerating this shift with Windows devices defaulting to driverless printing in July 2026. Organizations can no longer afford print infrastructure that lags behind their IT technology stack. By eliminating legacy infrastructure dependencies ahead of this transition, organizations can fully realize the cost savings, AI-ready performance and battery efficiency gains of next-generation devices while driving down hardware refresh costs.

Enterprises can now deploy PCs with Snapdragon X Series with print compatibility from Vasion. Learn more about our integration here.

"Microsoft's July 2026 driver deadline is here. We worked directly with Qualcomm Technologies to solve it. The payoff is exactly what IT teams need right now: modern devices, driverless printing, no added complexity," said JD Carter, Chief Strategy Officer at Vasion.

The alliance reflects Qualcomm Technologies' broader commitment to enabling enterprise readiness across the Snapdragon ecosystem. "Compatibility across essential enterprise workflows is critical as Windows devices powered by Snapdragon X Series continue to scale across the enterprise," said Upendra Kulkami, VP, Product Management, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. "The support from Vasion gives organizations the confidence to deploy modern hardware without disrupting the workflows that depend on it."

About Vasion

Vasion is an Intelligent Print Automation company making digital transformation attainable for all by eliminating print servers, consolidating print environments, and digitizing document workflows. Renowned for pioneering serverless, direct IP printing with PrinterLogic, we are now redefining modern output management with one of the world's most secure cloud native platforms: Vasion holds ISO 42001 and ISO 27001 certifications, SOC 2 Type II report, and achieved FedRAMP High Authorization to Operate. More than 13,000 customers globally, including hundreds of the world's leading enterprises, use Vasion to modernize, consolidate, automate, and secure their print environments, deploying and enabling AI at the document layer. Learn more at vasion.com.

Qualcomm and Snapdragon are trademarks or registered trademarks of Qualcomm Incorporated.

Snapdragon and Qualcomm branded products are products of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260901581087/en/

Contacts:

Nadia Romero

Sr. Manager of PR and Corporate Communications

nadia.romero@vasion.com