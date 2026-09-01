'Only in New York' welcomes the Global Brand Ambassador to The Plaza Hotel Tommy Hilfiger's former home and one of the city's most storied addresses.

Travis Kelce takes center stage, joined by Gigi Hadid, JISOO, Peggy Gou, Frances Tiafoe and Carmelo Anthony, alongside Tommy and Dee Hilfiger, all showcasing new takes on "Prep Made Current".

Tommy Hilfiger, which is part of PVH Corp. [NYSE: PVH], announces the Fall 2026 campaign, starring Travis Kelce, global icon at the intersection of sport, style and entertainment, as he steps into Tommy's New York as guest in residence at The Plaza Hotel. Having lived at the legendary address for more than a decade, Tommy opens the doors to a world where culture and creativity naturally meet, and chance encounters become part of a story that could only happen in New York.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260901801820/en/

Travis Kelce for TOMMY HILFIGER Spring 26 (Courtesy of Tommy Hilfiger)

"Returning to The Plaza feels like a homecoming," said Tommy Hilfiger. "The moment you walk through the doors, you feel the energy of New York. It's one of those rare places where the greats of pop culture have crossed paths for generations, and that atmosphere is still there today. Bringing Travis and this incredible cast together felt like celebrating everything I love about the city-its optimism, charisma and endless sense of possibility."

Long synonymous with style, culture and a distinctly New York way of living, The Plaza has played host to generations of icons-from Marilyn Monroe and Frank Sinatra to The Beatles and The Rolling Stones. During Tommy Hilfiger's years there, the address became the backdrop to one of the most significant chapters of his life and a lasting source of creative inspiration. For Fall 2026, "Only in New York" brings that legacy into the present, uniting today's defining tastemakers under one roof in the heart of New York City.

"Tommy brought us into his world at The Plaza for this, and it doesn't get more classic New York than that," said Travis Kelce. "There's a magic to this city, and I love that you never know who or what's around the corner. We had a blast tapping into that unique energy with a cast who truly embody the vibes that make this city so special."

In the city that never sleeps, Travis Kelce is joined by Tommy and Dee Hilfiger, alongside a dynamic cast of longtime friends, collaborators and familiar faces. Ultimate Tommy Girl Gigi Hadid and Brand Ambassador JISOO bring their signature perspectives to modern prep, while global music phenomenon Peggy Gou, tennis star Frances Tiafoe and basketball legend Carmelo Anthony complete a lineup that reflects the creative energy of New York. Together, they capture a city where different worlds meet, and unexpected connections become part of everyday life.

Having first opened the doors to his world in Spring 2026 with a campaign inspired by his Palm Beach home, Tommy Hilfiger continues the story for Fall by inviting a new cast into the setting that shaped his New York life. Inspired by The Plaza's timeless architecture and spirit, the campaign celebrates a way of living defined by confidence, optimism and charm-where style is shaped as much by warmth and connection as by what you wear.

The Fall 2026 Collection continues the brand's vision of "Prep Made Current", reimagining American classics through richer textures, refined craftsmanship and a confident seasonal perspective. Rooted in New York style, the collection balances heritage icons with modern functionality, creating a wardrobe designed for the rhythm of city life. At the heart of the season is Fall's enduring hero: the cable knit sweater. Comfortable crewnecks and quarter-zip knits bring warmth and character, while the prep rugby returns in new proportions and elevated fabrications. Signature red, white and blue is expressed through rich seasonal color and archival detailing. Outerwear plays a defining role throughout the collection, from transitional mixed-media jackets to refined wool pea coats, car coats and softly padded layers for changing temperatures. The varsity jacket remains a cornerstone of the season, continuing its legacy as one of Tommy Hilfiger's most recognizable icons.

The Fall 2026 collection will be available on tommy.com, in TOMMY HILFIGER stores worldwide and through select wholesale partners throughout the season. Friends and followers of the brand are invited to join the conversation on social media using TommyHilfiger and @TommyHilfiger.

About TOMMY HILFIGER

TOMMY HILFIGER is one of the world's most recognized premium lifestyle brands, welcoming and inspiring consumers since 1985. Originally established in New York City and infused with the spirit of Americana, the brand is defined by its red, white and blue DNA, rooted in expressions that are vibrant, confident and brave. The brand's collections celebrate "Prep made Modern," fusing timeless classics with a fresh twist. Tommy Hilfiger offers premium quality and value to consumers worldwide under the TOMMY HILFIGER and TOMMY JEANS lifestyles, with a breadth of collections and products including men's, women's and kids' sportswear, denim, accessories, footwear and fragrance.

Part of PVH Corp. [NYSE: PVH], global retail sales of TOMMY HILFIGER products were approximately $9 billion in 2025, with broad distribution around the world, including its largest global flagship store at tommy.com. Connect with TOMMY HILFIGER on Instagram, X, TikTok, YouTube and LinkedIn.

About PVH Corp.

PVH is one of the world's largest fashion companies, driven by its two iconic brands, Calvin Klein and TOMMY HILFIGER. For more than 140 years, PVH has connected with and inspired consumers globally and now operates in more than 40 countries worldwide. For more information, visit PVH.com. Follow PVH on Instagram and LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260901801820/en/

Contacts:

Pravini Nathoo

VP Global Communications, Tommy Hilfiger

pravininathoo@tommy.com



Lyndsey Anderson

Senior Manager Global Communications, Tommy Hilfiger

Lyndsey.Anderson@tommy.com