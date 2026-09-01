Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 01.09.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Crypto.com-Deal ist fix! 22-Mio.-Firma sichert sich Zugang zu Billionen-Markt
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2H8WM | ISIN: US7625441040 | Ticker-Symbol: NU42
Tradegate
01.09.26 | 11:06
1,690 Euro
-1,74 % -0,030
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
RIBBON COMMUNICATIONS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RIBBON COMMUNICATIONS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,6601,71015:42
1,6801,73015:31
PR Newswire
01.09.2026 14:06 Uhr
137 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Ribbon Communications Inc.: Ribbon Bolsters Its Market-Leading Critical Infrastructure Portfolio

New generation of routers delivers expanded routing, automation, security and synchronization capabilities

PLANO, Texas, Sept. 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ribbon Communications Inc. (Nasdaq: RBBN), a global leader in real-time communications technology, IP routing, and optical networking solutions, today announced the expansion of its critical infrastructure portfolio. The portfolio is designed to help utilities modernize increasingly complex operational networks while maintaining the reliability, security and deterministic performance required for essential services. Ribbon's experience spans hundreds of thousands of deployed network elements across the world, supporting some of the industry's most complex networks.

Utilities face growing pressure to modernize the grid, integrate distributed energy resources, improve reliability and strengthen cybersecurity. Meeting these requirements demands communications networks that support both legacy operational technologies and next-generation digital applications. Ribbon's market-leading critical infrastructure portfolio enables utilities to evolve confidently and at their own pace while preserving operational continuity and protecting mission-critical services.

"Utilities must modernize their networks, strengthen cyber resilience and support new digital grid initiatives without disrupting core operations," said Sam Bucci, EVP and COO at Ribbon. "Our expanded portfolio enables them to bridge legacy and next-generation requirements on a single, modern platform."

The new NPT 1022M and NPT 2104 build on the proven capabilities of existing platforms including the NPT 1012D and NPT 2714. Combined with Ribbon's IP rNOS routing software, optical networking portfolio and Muse multilayer automation platform (MAP), these technologies further strengthen Ribbon's ability to support the converged IT/OT communications networks that underpin modern utility operations.

Designed to address the demanding requirements of utility network modernization, Ribbon's solutions support teleprotection, SCADA, operational voice, always-on OT operations, deterministic packet transport (MPLS-TP, SR-TE), scalable IP/MPLS networking and class D timing for precise frequency and time synchronization across the grid.

These capabilities enable utilities to introduce advanced monitoring, automation, video, distributed energy resource management and smart grid analytics while modernizing their communications infrastructure without compromising operational continuity.

Ribbon's robust features includes:

  • Muse, which delivers critical infrastructure-focused automation and AI-enabled capabilities that simplify deployment, operations and management.
  • Advanced circuit emulation legacy for 64 kbit/s PCM services alongside advanced 100GbE and 400GbE interfaces
  • Built-in quantum-safe security and MACsec
  • IEC 61850 compliance and IEEE 1613 class B certification
  • Fully integrated IPoDWDM

"These innovations provide a strong foundation for utilities transitioning from TDM to IP-MPLS and segment routing architectures while preserving the reliability and performance essential to their operations," Mr. Bucci added. "They enable utilities to support both legacy and modern services on a common architecture while maintaining operational continuity."

About Ribbon
Ribbon Communications (Nasdaq: RBBN) is a global provider of voice communications software, IP routing, and optical networking to mobile and wireline service providers, enterprises, critical infrastructure and defense sectors. We support our customers' Path to Autonomous Networks by leveraging the latest AIOps automation platforms and Agentic AI technologies, helping them deliver better customer experiences, reduce operational costs, and achieve sustainable growth. To learn more about Ribbon, visit rbbn.com.

Important Information Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
The information in this release contains forward-looking statements regarding future events that involve risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this release, including those regarding the expected benefits from use of Ribbon Communication's products, are forward-looking statements. The actual results of Ribbon Communications may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. For further information regarding risks and uncertainties associated with Ribbon Communications' business, please refer to the "Risk Factors" section of Ribbon Communications' most recent annual or quarterly report filed with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements represent Ribbon Communications' views only as of the date on which such statement is made and should not be relied upon as representing Ribbon Communications' views as of any subsequent date. While Ribbon Communications may elect to update forward-looking statements at some point, Ribbon Communications specifically disclaims any obligation to do so.

Investor Contact
+1 (978) 614-8050
ir@rbbn.com

Media Contact
Catherine Berthier
+1 (646) 741-1974
cberthier@rbbn.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ribbon-bolsters-its-market-leading-critical-infrastructure-portfolio-302865279.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und die nächsten Gewinner des KI-Booms entdecken!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.