GraceKennedy Seeks Exceptional Quartet of Jamaican Diaspora Students for Birthright '27 Programme

KINGSTON, Jamaica, Sept. 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GraceKennedy is inviting second or third-generation Jamaicans throughout the diaspora to experience the island like never before through the 2027 Birthright Programme. If you are a university student and are looking to connect with your Jamaican heritage while gaining valuable professional experience, GraceKennedy could be looking for you.

The GraceKennedy Birthright Programme is an all-expenses-paid, six-week programme that combines internship placements within GraceKennedy's Jamaican operations with immersive cultural experiences across the island. It gives participants the opportunity to develop valuable career skills while exploring the history, culture and traditions that shape part of their identity.

Since its launch in 2004, more than 60 young people from the Jamaican diaspora have participated in the programme, leaving with stronger ties to their Jamaican roots and increased opportunities for personal and professional growth. Reflecting on her experience in the programme, 2025 participant Kyrah McIntosh (Liverpool Hope University, UK) said, "Working with GraceKennedy gave me valuable professional experience, but what stood out most was the opportunity to experience Jamaica firsthand through its people, culture and history. It helped me connect with my heritage in a way I never had before, and for the first time, it truly felt like coming home."

GraceKennedy Ltd CEO Frank James said: "This is more than an internship. It's an opportunity to discover where you come from while shaping your future. Through the Birthright Programme, GraceKennedy is investing in the next generation of leaders who will carry Jamaica's story into communities and industries around the world."

Four candidates will be selected for the 2027 programme: two from the United States, one from Canada and one from the United Kingdom. Shortlisted applicants will be invited to participate in in-person interviews in Miami, New York, Toronto and London in spring 2027, with successful candidates announced ahead of the programme's commencement in June. The 2026 programme was postponed due to Hurricane Melissa.

Eligible applicants must be second- or third-generation Jamaicans from the diaspora, between the ages of 18 and 25, who are enrolled at a university in the United States, Canada or the United Kingdom.

Applications will close on November 30, 2026. Interested students may apply at www.gracekennedy.com. For additional information, email gkfoundation@gkco.com.

Contact:

David Heron

Sure Thing PR

Mobile: 646-533-7021

Email: surethingpr@gmail.com

Suzanne Nam

Head of Corporate Communications

Mobile: (876) 809-1121

Email: suzanne.nam@gkco.com

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