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PR Newswire
01.09.2026 14:06 Uhr
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Institute for Financial Integrity; National Bank of Yemen: National Bank of Yemen Launches Enterprise-Wide Compliance Training with the Institute for Financial Integrity

WASHINGTON, Sept. 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Bank of Yemen (NBY), Yemen's oldest and largest state-owned commercial bank, is releasing the Institute for Financial Integrity's (IFI) Financial Integrity & Cross-Border Payment Training Program enterprise-wide, reaching an estimated 950 employees across 25 branches.

This initiative comes at a pivotal moment for Yemen's financial sector, as institutions across the region place growing emphasis on compliance standards to support cross-border payment channels and global trade.

NBY has long served as a primary contributor to the country's economic and social development, maintaining correspondent banking relationships that connect Yemen to the global financial system. By strengthening compliance knowledge across its branch network, NBY is continuing its commitment as a leader in this effort.

"Investing in our people matters," said Dr. Ahmed Ali Omar Bin Sanker, National Bank of Yemen's General Manager. "This training program will provide our employees with a shared foundation in financial crime risk management and cross-border payment standards."

The training program will combine:

  1. A library of expert-led videos covering the counter-illicit finance mission, emerging threats, preventive measures, enforcement, culture of compliance, cross-border payments, foreign correspondent onboarding, and trade finance
  2. A series of live training sessions facilitated by subject matter experts
  3. Compliance tools and education resources via IFI's DOLFIN platform

"NBY is one of the longest-standing banks in Yemen, and the scale of this rollout reflects a significant commitment to compliance capacity building," said Natalie Pulsifer, Senior Director Client Services at the Institute for Financial Integrity. "We're proud to support NBY's employees with practical tools to navigate an increasingly complex cross-border payment landscape."

About IFI

The Institute for Financial Integrity is dedicated to empowering today's institutions to protect the global financial system from illicit use. It provides both in-person training and online education, testing, and certifications through DOLFIN-the Dedicated Online Financial Integrity Network-its proprietary learning platform.

Follow IFI on LinkedIn.

Contact

Institute for Financial Integrity Media Relations
media@finintegrity.org

About NBY

The National Bank of Yemen is a fully state-owned bank under the supervision of the Minister of Finance. Established in 1969, it has 25 branches in 10 major cities in Yemen and a branch on the Isle of Socotra. As a provider of retail and corporate banking services as well as trade finance, NBY is committed to international quality standards and the betterment of Yemen's society and economy.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/national-bank-of-yemen-launches-enterprise-wide-compliance-training-with-the-institute-for-financial-integrity-302865153.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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