EQS-News: Loamara Co / Key word(s): Financial

Loamara Co. Announces Strategic Partnership With myRocky to Launch Loamara Wellness



01.09.2026 / 14:03 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Ten-year Partnership Combines Loamara's Product Development Expertise With myRocky's Clinical Platform and Experience Supporting More Than 400,000 Patients TORONTO, ONTARIO - September 1, 2026 ( NEWMEDIAWIRE ) - Loamara Co. , the wellness company behind Green Monke, today announced a ten-year strategic partnership with Rocky Health Inc. ("myRocky"), a leading Health Canada approved digital health platform, to launch Loamara Wellness, a new product line focused on longevity, nutrition and proactive health. The first products will focus on supporting people using GLP 1 medications, alongside protein rich powders designed to support broader nutrition and wellness needs. Additional capsule, powder and gummy formats are expected to follow. The companies are targeting a commercial launch through the myRocky platform within 180 days. The partnership brings together Loamara's experience developing consumer wellness products with myRocky's clinical expertise and experience supporting patients across a growing range of health needs. Together, the companies will focus on developing products that complement the care patients are already receiving and help address gaps that can emerge throughout their health journey. "This partnership is exactly the kind of relationship we set out to build," said Pat Gleeson, Founder and CEO of Loamara Co. "We've spent years learning how to develop products people trust and actually want to use. myRocky brings deep clinical expertise and an understanding of the challenges patients face throughout their health journey. Together, we have an opportunity to develop products that provide meaningful support alongside the care they're already receiving." Supporting Patients Beyond Treatment Loamara Wellness represents an expansion into longevity and functional wellness, with a focus on products that can complement clinical care and help people support their health in their everyday lives. One of the first areas of focus will be people using GLP 1 medications. As more patients incorporate these treatments into their weight management journey, new needs can emerge around nutrition, protein intake and maintaining healthy routines. The partnership will explore products designed to provide additional support in these areas as part of a broader approach to patient health. The same thinking will guide future products, with myRocky's clinical expertise helping identify areas where patients may benefit from additional wellness and nutritional support alongside their existing care. Extending Care Beyond the Clinic myRocky is a Health Canada approved digital health platform serving more than 400,000 patients. Since launching in 2021, the company has grown into a broader health platform spanning weight management, sexual health, hair growth, mental health, smoking cessation and longevity. myRocky also serves as the official telehealth partner of the Toronto Maple Leafs, Toronto Blue Jays and the NBA, helping bring greater awareness to accessible and proactive healthcare. The company's Longevity Program takes a proactive approach to health, combining physician led care with advanced blood testing across more than 38 biomarkers related to metabolic health, cardiovascular risk, inflammation, hormones and nutrient status. "Our patients trust us to bring them solutions backed by real clinical thinking, not just trends," said Aba Anton, CEO of Rocky Health Inc. "Partnering with Loamara lets us extend that same standard of care into longevity and wellness products that support the health journeys our patients are already on." The ten year partnership gives Loamara and myRocky a long term framework to continue developing products that complement myRocky's existing areas of care and respond to the changing needs of patients over time. The announcement marks Loamara Co.'s first public milestone as the company moves toward its previously announced plan to become publicly listed on the TSX Venture Exchange. About Loamara Co. Loamara Co. is a wellness product company focused on developing high quality products across a growing range of consumer health and wellness needs. The company is behind Green Monke, which was recognized as SPINS' Breakout Brand for the twelve months ended May 31, 2026. Through Loamara Wellness, the company is expanding its focus into longevity, nutrition and functional wellness in partnership with myRocky. For more information about Loamara Co, please visit LoamaraCo.com . About myRocky myRocky was founded in Toronto in 2021 with the goal of making healthcare easier to access and navigate. Through its medical clinic and OCP accredited pharmacy, myRocky connects patients with licensed healthcare professionals and provides treatment and medication delivery through a seamless online experience. Today, myRocky supports more than 400,000 patients across areas including weight management, sexual health, hair growth, mental health, smoking cessation and longevity. For further information, please contact: Loamara Co. Contact:

hello@greenmonke.com Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Information This press release contains forward looking statements, including statements regarding the anticipated timing of product launches, the scope and duration of the partnership between Loamara and myRocky, the development of future products and Loamara's plans to become a publicly listed company. Forward looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially, including product development and regulatory timelines, market conditions and completion of Loamara's proposed going public transaction. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. View the original release on www.newmediawire.com

News Source: Loamara Co





01.09.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group .

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