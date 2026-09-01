Allegro Packets GmbH: Allegro Packets Extends Packet-Level Visibility from the Edge to the Cloud with Version 4.7

New Edge Visibility and Cloud Edition capabilities close the last blind spots in distributed networks.

LEIPZIG, Germany, Sept. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allegro Packets, a provider of German-engineered packet-level network analysis solutions, has added two new capabilities - the Edge Visibility Sensor and its Cloud Edition - that extend packet-level analysis from individual endpoints to cloud infrastructures. The release also introduces a local AI assistant for faster troubleshooting.

Together, these capabilities give network teams a continuous, packet-level view of traffic across the entire communication path and faster troubleshooting: from the client device, through the local network, to workloads running in common cloud platforms.

In today's hybrid enterprise network environments, with remote workers and applications in the cloud, business-critical traffic has increasingly moved outside the infrastructure that traditional monitoring tools were built to watch. Allegro Packets built the Edge Visibility Sensor and Cloud Edition to close that gap without asking network teams to give up the packet-level fidelity they rely on for root-cause analysis.

"Network problems today often arise in locations that are beyond the reach of traditional monitoring," said Klaus Degner, Managing Director at Allegro Packets. "Our goal is transparency across the full communication chain - from the endpoint to the cloud - so IT teams get packet-level truth wherever the problem is, giving them the information and assistance they need to identify and resolve problems quickly."

Edge Visibility: Packet Visibility at the Endpoint, Without a Truck Roll

The Edge Visibility Sensor captures network traffic directly on the endpoint, with the option to transfer traffic to an Allegro Network Multimeter for analysis.

Previously, diagnosing an issue at a remote site or home office often meant shipping hardware or sending someone on-site - both costly in terms of time and money. With "Edge Visibility," a user can grant access for a specific troubleshooting session. Access is explicit and time-limited, not permanent, and the captured data is immediately available for analysis, regardless of the user's location.

Edge Visibility is available for Microsoft Windows 10 and Windows 11, as well as Windows Server 2016 and later versions. The solution currently allows up to five clients to connect simultaneously; additional connections can be purchased. Support for additional operating systems will be available in a future release.

Cloud Edition: Network Analysis for Virtual Infrastructures

The Cloud Edition brings Allegro Packets' packet-level analysis to virtual infrastructures. This allows IT teams to analyze virtual network traffic and gain real-time insights into communication patterns, utilization, and anomalies within their cloud environments.

The Cloud Edition supports AWS, Google Cloud, and Microsoft Azure platforms, as well as operation in local data centers and on-premises environments. This creates a unified view of network traffic - regardless of where an application or workload is hosted.

AI-Assisted Analysis: Faster Answers, with Data That Never Leaves the Network

Version 4.7 also introduces a local AI assistant that helps network engineers interpret complex traffic patterns and identify data correlations faster. All processing runs on-premises on the customer's system, ensuring that sensitive network data never leaves the customer's infrastructure.

Availability

Edge Visibility, Cloud Edition, and the local AI assistant are included in Allegro Packets' version 4.7 software release, available now.

About Allegro Packets

Allegro Packets delivers edge-to-cloud packet-level network visibility, enabling a best-in-class network observability practice and fast troubleshooting. The Allegro Network Multimeter captures definitive packet data wherever traffic flows, combining high-fidelity, real-time, and historical analysis in a unified platform. With flexible deployment options for office networks, data centers, cloud infrastructure, branch offices and remote workers, and OT/industrial environments, IT and OT teams quickly get the ground truth they need for a stable operating network including network performance optimization and forensic analysis. Allegro Packets' German-engineered technology is trusted by enterprises, public sector organizations, IT service providers, data centers, and ISPs worldwide.

Press Contact

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Phone: +49 341 991 538 03

E-Mail: press@allegro-packets.com

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