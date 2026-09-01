Capitolis Appoints Murugan Manickam as Chief Technology Officer

Manickam brings nearly three decades of technology leadership predominantly in global financial markets, including 17 years at Bank of America

NEW YORK, Sept. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capitolis, the financial technology company, today announced the appointment of Murugan Manickam as Chief Technology Officer (CTO). Reporting to Okan Pekin, President of Capitolis, Manickam will be responsible for leading Capitolis' global engineering organization and its data and AI strategy, driving innovation and execution to support the company's continued growth. Amos Arev, Head of Engineering & General Manager, Israel, will remain with Capitolis.

Manickam brings 28 years of technology leadership largely focused in financial services, with deep expertise across global markets and specializing in fixed income, currencies, and commodities (FICC), trade management, post-trade platforms, regulatory technology, and AI-driven development.

Manickam joins Capitolis from Bank of America, where he most recently served as Managing Director and Global Head of FICC Macro Trade Management & Emerging Markets Technology. During his 17-year tenure, he led large-scale transformation initiatives across FX, fixed income, credit, rates, and emerging markets, modernized trading infrastructure, consolidated legacy platforms, and advanced Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) adoption and AI-driven development and automation. Earlier in his career, he held technology leadership roles at Merrill Lynch and General Reinsurance.

"Murugan is an accomplished technology leader with deep capital markets expertise and a proven track record of driving transformation at scale," said Okan Pekin, President of Capitolis. "His experience and vision will be invaluable as we continue to innovate and expand our platform. We also want to thank Amos for the pivotal role he has played over the past seven years in building the engineering organization and technology strategy that underpin our business today. His vision, leadership, and dedication have made a significant impact on Capitolis."

"Capitolis is tackling complex challenges in financial markets with a combination of innovation, scale, and industry expertise. It has been relentlessly optimizing capital solutions for major financial institutions," said Murugan Manickam, CTO, Capitolis. "I'm excited to join the team and help advance the company's technology platform to deliver innovative & AI-driven solutions that create even greater value for our clients and the broader financial ecosystem."

Capitolis continues to build on strong momentum, with new product launches, record business results, an expanding client network, and key appointments across its management team.

About Capitolis

Capitolis is the technology company helping to create safer and more vibrant financial markets by unlocking capital constraints and enabling greater access to more diversified capital and investment opportunities. Rooted in advanced technology and deep financial expertise, Capitolis powers groundbreaking financial solutions that drive growth for global and regional banks - and institutional investors alike. Capitolis is backed by world-class venture capital firms, including Canapi Ventures, 9Yards Capital, SVB Capital, Andreessen Horowitz (a16z), Index Ventures, Sequoia Capital, Spark Capital, and S Capital, as well as leading global banks such as Barclays, BNP Paribas, Citi, J.P. Morgan, Morgan Stanley, Standard Chartered, State Street, and UBS.

Founded in 2017, Capitolis has been named to Fortune's America's Most Innovative Companies 2026, Inc.'s Best in Business, and CNBC's World's Top Fintech Companies lists. Capitolis has also earned Deloitte Technology Fast 500, Fast Company World's Most Innovative Companies, and Euromoney FX Awards honors, along with Best Place to Work recognition from American Banker and Crain's New York Business.

Contacts

Michael Guerrera

Sloane

mguerrera@sloanepr.com

Brian Zilberfarb

Capitolis

brianz@capitolis.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/426f4466-85db-4fd3-bcdf-7a00dc44bcf7