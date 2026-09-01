BlackLine, Inc.: BlackLine Expands Support for Complex Financial Workflows with PCI DSS Compliance Validation

Independent validation enables organizations to safely automate high-volume payment card reconciliations at scale

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlackLine, Inc. (Nasdaq: BL), the Agentic Financial Operations Platform for the Office of the CFO, today announced it has achieved Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS) compliance validation for its PCI Detokenization Service, enabling organizations to apply BlackLine's proven high-volume transaction matching and reconciliation capabilities to a broader range of complex workflows involving sensitive payment card information.

For organizations processing millions of card transactions, even a small percentage of unmatched transactions can create significant manual work. Security requirements designed to protect cardholder information can limit the data available for automated matching, making it more difficult to fully automate these workflows. BlackLine's PCI Detokenization Integration Service enables authorized users to securely access the payment card information required for matching, while the underlying cardholder data remains within the customer's environment. Combined with BlackLine's existing high-volume transaction-matching capabilities, this enables organizations to automate more of the reconciliation process while maintaining rigorous security and control.

"Our customers are asking BlackLine to go deeper into some of their most complex operational workflows, and greater automation cannot come at the expense of security or control," said Owen Ryan, CEO and Chairman of BlackLine. "This validation enables organizations to apply BlackLine's proven matching and reconciliation capabilities to more of the high-volume, sensitive workflows they manage every day. It expands where we can deliver value while maintaining the security and trust our customers demand."

"For organizations managing payment-card information, PCI DSS is an important security standard and, in many environments, a prerequisite for technology providers supporting these workflows," said Jill Knesek, Chief Information Security Officer at BlackLine. "This validation gives customers independent assurance that BlackLine has cleared that bar, allowing them to extend automation into sensitive financial processes with confidence."

While banking and financial services represent a significant opportunity for these use cases, organizations across industries such as retail, travel, hospitality, and leisure manage complex financial workflows that involve payment card information. The validation broadens the scope where BlackLine can apply its existing automation and matching capabilities, extending the value of the platform across transaction-intensive environments where scale, security, and control are critical.

About BlackLine

BlackLine (Nasdaq: BL) is the trust infrastructure for the AI era of finance: a future where finance drives the agentic era with intelligence, integrity, and trust rising together. The BlackLine Agentic Financial Operations Platform, powered by Studio360 and Verity AI, is where the Office of the CFO scales AI across Record-to-Report, Invoice-to-Cash, and the processes where finance owns the controls and demands integrity at every step.

By unifying data, embedding AI, and engineering trust into every action, BlackLine moves finance and accounting beyond reporting on the business to orchestrating it in real time. Supported by industry-leading R&D investment and world-class security practices, nearly 4,300 customers across multiple industries partner with BlackLine to lead their organizations into the future. For more information, visit blackline.com.

Media Contact:

Samantha Darilek

VP Communications, BlackLine

samantha.darilek@blackline.com