Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 1, 2026) - Apptly Health Technologies Corp. (CSE: APPT) (FSE: 4KL) (the "Company" or "Apptly"), operator of the UberDoc direct-pay healthcare marketplace, today announced a strategic partnership with Koning Corporation ("Koning"), manufacturer of the FDA-approved Koning Vera Breast CT. Highlights:FDA-Approved Breast CT: The Koning Vera Breast CT is the only breast CT system with FDA premarket approval for diagnostic imaging of the breast....

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