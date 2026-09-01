Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 1, 2026) - Prospect Prediction Markets Inc. (TSXV: MKT) (OTCQB: MKTSF) (FSE: DEP) ("Prospect Markets" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its indirect wholly-owned subsidiary, Prospect Brokerage USA LLC ("Prospect Brokerage"), has executed a definitive agreement (the "Agreement") with OG Prediction Markets and Crypto. com | Derivatives North America ("CDNA") to launch an event-based prediction markets offering, initially in the...

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