Littleton, Colorado--(Newsfile Corp. - September 1, 2026) - Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: VVOS) ("Vivos" or the "Company"), a leading medical technology and healthcare services company focused on the diagnosis and treatment of obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) and related breathing and sleep disorders, today announced that Founder and Chief Executive Officer R. Kirk Huntsman will present at the 2026 Moody Capital Solutions Disruptive Growth & Life Sciences Conference, taking place September 9 and 10, 2026, at The Westin New York Grand Central in New York City.

Mr. Huntsman is scheduled to present on Wednesday, September 9, 2026, at 8:45 a.m. Eastern Time, followed by a question-and-answer session. Company management will also be available for one-on-one meetings with institutional investors throughout the conference.

"Given the significant and positive trends that our business has been taking over the past few months, this is a perfect time to get our message out to the financial markets," said Mr. Huntsman. "We look forward to visiting with investors and telling our amazing story."

Investors interested in scheduling a meeting with Vivos management should contact their Moody Capital Solutions representative or the Company at the contact listed below.

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