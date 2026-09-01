Sandvik AB: Sandvik completes the acquisition of filter press manufacturer Diemme Filtration

Sandvik has completed the previously announced acquisition of the Italy-based company Diemme® Filtration, a leading provider of filtration and dewatering solutions for the global mining industry, with a leading position in high-performance filter presses. The company will be reported as a separate new division, Filtration, within business area Rock Processing.

The company is headquartered in Lugo, Italy, with a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility and R&D capabilities. It has approximately 200 employees and a diversified global customer base across copper, gold, nickel, and battery-materials mining. Revenues for 2026 are estimated to be about SEK 1.1 billion and with an EBITA margin accretive to business area Rock Processing.

For further information, contact Louise Tjeder, VP Investor relations, phone: +46 (0) 70782 6374 or Johannes Hellström, Press and Media Relations Manager, phone: +46 (0) 70721 1008

Stockholm, September 1, 2026

Sandvik AB

Sandvik Group

Sandvik is a global, industrial technology group providing solutions that enhance productivity, profitability and sustainability for the manufacturing, mining and infrastructure industries. We are at the forefront of digitalization and focus on optimizing our customers' processes. Our world-leading offering includes equipment, tools, services and digital solutions for machining, mining, rock excavation and rock processing. In 2025 the Group had approximately 42,000 employees and revenues of about SEK 121 billion in more than 150 countries.