Decibel Cannabis Company Inc.: Decibel Announces Commencement of Trading Following its 15:1 Share Consolidation

CALGARY, AB, Sept. 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (the "Company" or "Decibel") (TSXV: DB) (OTCQB: DBCCF), a leading Canadian branded cannabis company with a growing international platform, is pleased to confirm that its previously announced consolidation of its issued and outstanding common shares (each, a "Common Share") on the basis of one (1) post-consolidation Common Share for every fifteen (15) pre-consolidation Common Shares (the "Share Consolidation") is now effective as of markets open on September 1, 2026.

The Share Consolidation was previously approved by the Company's shareholders at the Company's annual and special meeting held on December 11, 2025, and was announced by the Company in its news release dated August 20, 2026. The Company has obtained final acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") in respect of the Share Consolidation, and the Share Consolidation is effective as of today, September 1, 2026. Trading of the Common Shares on a post-consolidation basis on the TSXV are expected to commence at market open today. No fractional Common Shares were issued in connection with the Share Consolidation, with any fraction of a Common Share rounded down to the nearest whole number.

The Company's registered shareholders holding their Common Shares in certificated form or whose Common Shares are represented by a direct registration advice ("DRS") statement will receive a letter of transmittal from Odyssey Trust Company ("Odyssey"), the Company's registrar and transfer agent, in respect to the Share Consolidation, which each registered shareholder will need to sign and complete. The letter of transmittal will contain instructions to such registered shareholders on how to surrender the certificates representing their pre-consolidation Common Shares and authorize Odyssey to issue a DRS representing their post-consolidation Common Shares. A copy of the letter of transmittal will be available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) and additional copies of the letter of transmittal may be obtained from Odyssey at the office listed below. Any questions should be directed Odyssey by e-mail to [email protected] .

Non-registered shareholders who hold their Common Shares through an intermediary such as a bank, trust company, securities dealer or broker should note that these intermediaries may have their own procedures for processing the Share Consolidation which may differ from those described above for registered shareholders. Non-registered shareholders who have questions should contact their intermediary for more information. The Common Shares will have a new CUSIP number and the trading of the post-consolidation Common Shares is expected to occur at the open of markets on September 1, 2026. The name of the Company and its trading symbol will not change

www.decibelcc.com

About Decibel

Decibel is a consumer-focused cannabis company with a strong foundation in the Canadian adult-use market, built on leading brands including General Admission, Qwest and Standard Issue. The Company focuses on disciplined innovation, consistent product quality and strong brand execution. Alongside its leadership position in Canada, Decibel is a significant and growing participant in international cannabis markets. Decibel operates a processing and manufacturing facility in Calgary, Alberta, a cultivation facility in Battleford, Saskatchewan, and an EU GMP licensed cultivation and processing facility in Chatham, Ontario.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

SOURCE Decibel Cannabis Company Inc.