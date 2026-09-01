Intuitive Machines, Inc.: Intuitive Machines Books Order for Two IM 300 Platforms from New Customer

HOUSTON, Sept. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intuitive Machines, Inc. (Nasdaq: LUNR) ("Intuitive Machines," and together with its subsidiaries, the "Company"), a leading space technology, infrastructure, and services company, announced today that it has been awarded a contract to build two IM 300 series platforms for a new, undisclosed customer.





Rendering of the IM 300 Platform

The award marks the addition of a new market segment of customers for the IM 300 base and reflects continued demand for spacecraft platforms that can be configured to a specific mission and delivered on compressed timelines.

"This contract demonstrates that the IM 300 can serve multiple missions with various customers. The modularity of the IM 300 enabled us to scale its capability to support a heavier, higher-power payload class," said Chris Johnson, President of Intuitive Machines Space Systems.

A platform built for mission flexibility

The IM 300 is the proliferated platform in the Company's satellite product line and is engineered around a modular architecture that allows the same core bus to support substantially different payloads and mission profiles.

Platform capabilities include:

Proliferated-architecture ready. Low unit mass allows multiple spacecraft to be manifested on a single launch, lowering the cost of deploying and replenishing a constellation.

Low unit mass allows multiple spacecraft to be manifested on a single launch, lowering the cost of deploying and replenishing a constellation. High power in a lightweight structure. The IM 300 is designed to carry a relatively heavy payload on a low-mass bus, with power capability at the top of its class.

The IM 300 is designed to carry a relatively heavy payload on a low-mass bus, with power capability at the top of its class. Scalable payload accommodation. Standardized interfaces support commercial, civil, and national security payloads across all mission sets.

Standardized interfaces support commercial, civil, and national security payloads across all mission sets. Optical and RF crosslinks. The platform supports both optical and radio frequency inter-satellite links, enabling operation as a networked constellation node rather than a standalone asset.

The platform supports both optical and radio frequency inter-satellite links, enabling operation as a networked constellation node rather than a standalone asset. Configurable propulsion. Customers can select chemical or electric propulsion depending on orbit, maneuvering requirements, and mission duration.





Manufactured at rate

The IM 300 is produced at the Company's high-volume satellite production facility in Palo Alto, California, which was purpose-built for serial spacecraft manufacturing rather than one-off builds. That infrastructure, combined with a qualified supplier base, is what allows Intuitive Machines to accept new orders without disrupting existing customer schedules.

About Intuitive Machines

Intuitive Machines is a next-generation space infrastructure company delivering integrated capabilities across spacecraft manufacturing, communications, networks, mission operations, and ground infrastructure to build, connect, and operate systems across Earth orbit, cislunar space, and deep space. Serving commercial, civil, and national security customers, Intuitive Machines is focused on enabling resilient, scalable infrastructure for sustained operations in space.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. These statements that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward looking. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words such as "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "might," "plan," "possible," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "strive," "would," "strategy," "outlook," the negative of these words or other similar expressions, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. These forward-looking statements include but are not limited to statements regarding: our expectations and plans relating to our lunar missions and satellites, including the expected timing of building our satellites and landers, launch and our progress in preparation thereof; our expectations with respect to, among other things, demand for our product portfolio, our submission of bids for contracts; our expectations regarding revenue for government and commercial contracts awarded to us; our operations, including our performance on future lunar missions, our financial performance and our industry; our business strategy, business plan, and plans to drive long-term sustainable shareholder value; information regarding our expectations on revenue generation and cash. These forward-looking statements reflect the Company's predictions, projections, or expectations based upon currently available information and data. Our actual results, performance or achievements may differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, and you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The following important factors and uncertainties, among others, could cause actual outcomes or results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements in this press release: our factors detailed under the section titled Part I, Item 1A. Risk Factors of our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), the section titled Part I, Item 2, Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations and the section titled Part II. Item 1A. "Risk Factors" in our most recently filed Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, and in our subsequent filings with the SEC, which are accessible on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

Contacts

For investor inquiries: investors@intuitivemachines.com

For media inquiries: press@intuitivemachines.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/374bb630-8a6b-4b23-89f0-c54e362893d7