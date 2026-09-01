Allied Universal Named to Forbes List of America's Best Employers By State 2026

IRVINE, CA / ACCESS Newswire / September 1, 2026 / Allied Universal, the world's leading security and facility services company, has been named to Forbes list of America's Best Employers By State 2026 in Maryland, Nevada, New Jersey and Washington. The recognition reflects the strength of the company's workplace culture and the meaningful impact its people have in shaping it every day.

"Being named to Forbes list of America's Best Employers By State is an honor and a reflection of the extraordinary people who make Allied Universal what it is today," said Steve Jones, global chairman and CEO of Allied Universal. "Our team members bring professionalism, integrity and a clear sense of purpose to their work every day. We remain committed to investing in our people, promoting from within and helping them grow and achieve their career goals."

America's Best Employers By State were selected based on an independent survey of more than 245,000 employees at companies with at least 500 people in the U.S. Employers were evaluated based on direct employee feedback, including their willingness to recommend their employer and their perceptions of workplace culture, compensation and benefits, leadership, flexibility, reputation, and opportunities for growth.

To read more, visit https://www.forbes.com/lists/best-employers-by-state/.

About Allied Universal

The world's leading security and facility services provider and trusted partner to more than 400 of the Fortune 500, Allied Universal delivers innovative solutions including AI-enabled security technology, integrated security systems, monitoring and response capabilities, and tailored security services that enable clients to focus on their core businesses. With operations in over 100 countries and territories, Allied Universal is the third-largest private employer in North America and seventh in the world. Annual revenue is approximately $23 billion. There is no greater purpose and responsibility than serving and helping to safeguard customers, communities and people. For more information, visit aus.com.

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Media Contact:

Kari Garcia

Senior Director of Communications - North America

949-826-3560

Email: Kari.Garcia@aus.com

Newsroom: https://ausnewsroom.aus.com/

SOURCE: Allied Universal

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/allied-universal-named-to-forbes-list-of-americas-best-employers-1211986