DJ Total Voting Rights

M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc (MGCI) Total Voting Rights 01-Sep-2026 / 12:58 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 01 September 2026 LEI: 549300E9W63X1E5A3N24 M&G Credit Income Investment Trust Plc Total Voting Rights In conformity with the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the Company notifies the market of the following: As at 31 August 2026, the Company's issued share capital consisted of 209,718,740 Ordinary Shares of 1 p each carrying one vote per share. As at 31 August 2026, the total number of voting rights in the Company was 209,718,740 and this figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they should determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules. All enquiries: M&G Credit Income Investment Trust Plc 0333 300 1932 MUFG Corporate Governance Limited, Company Secretary For further information in relation to the Company please visit: https://www.mandg.com/investments/private-investor/ en-gb/investing-with-mandg/investment-options/mandg-credit-income-investment-trust =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: GB00BFYYLXXX, GB00BFYYTXXX Category Code: TVR TIDM: MGCI LEI Code: 549300E9W63X1E5A3N24 Sequence No.: 441662 EQS News ID: 2391772 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 01, 2026 07:58 ET (11:58 GMT)