Operating in Scotland, England and Poland, Walker adds a strong European presence, including 25 established missile programs.

Business to be named Karman Space Defense, Europe

Karman Space Defense (NYSE: KRMN) completed its acquisition of Walker Precision Engineering on August 28, 2026, strengthening Karman's position in tactical missile and air defense subsystems and establishing a strong position in the European defense market.

"I am excited to welcome the talented employees of Walker to the Karman team," said Karman Chief Executive Officer Jon Rambeau. "With the rising focus on regional security in Europe, Walker opens multiple growth vectors for Karman-enabling us to unlock the full value of our expanded portfolio in Europe, the U.S., and around the globe."

With a presence in the United Kingdom and the European Union, Walker brings to bear advanced capabilities spanning engineering, materials design, precision machining, electroplating and electromechanical assemblies. Its products support missile seekers, guidance systems and control systems across more than 25 European tactical missile and air defense programs for prime contractors with global reach.

The transaction was completed on the terms and timeline previously announced and was funded through increased term loan borrowings under our credit agreement.

ABOUT KARMAN SPACE DEFENSE

Karman Space Defense is a leader in the rapid design, development, and production of critical, next-generation systems that align with the core mission priorities of the U.S. Department of War and its allies and meet the accelerating demand for access to space. Building on nearly 50 years of success, we deliver Payload Protection Systems, Hydro/Aerodynamic Interstage Systems, and Propulsion Launch Systems to 150 prime contractors supporting 150 space and defense programs. Karman is headquartered in Huntington Beach, Calif., with multiple facilities across the United States. For more information, visit our website, www.karman-sd.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. We intend all forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts and by the use of forward-looking words such as "expect," "expectation," "believe," "anticipate," "may," "could," "intend," "belief," "plan," "estimate," "target," "predict," "likely," "seek," "project," "model," "ongoing," "will," "should," "forecast," "outlook" or similar terminology. In particular, these statements include, without limitation, statements regarding our expected future business, operational footprint and financial performance, expectations regarding growth drivers for our business and our ability to drive shareholder value. These statements are based on and reflect our current expectations, estimates, assumptions and/ or projections, our perception of historical trends and current conditions, as well as other factors that we believe are appropriate and reasonable under the circumstances. Forward-looking statements are neither predictions nor guarantees of future events, circumstances or performance and are inherently subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those indicated by those statements. There can be no assurance that our expectations, estimates, assumptions and/or projections, including with respect to the future earnings and performance or capital structure of Karman, will prove to be correct or that any of our expectations, estimates or projections will be achieved.

Numerous factors could cause our actual results and events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, that a significant portion of our revenue is generated from contracts with the United States military and U.S. military spending is dependent upon the U.S. defense budget; U.S. government contracts are subject to a competitive bidding process that can consume significant resources without generating any revenue; our business and operations expose us to numerous legal and regulatory requirements, and any violation of these requirements could materially adversely affect our business, results of operations, prospects and financial condition; our inability to adequately enforce and protect our intellectual property or defend against assertions of infringement could prevent or restrict our ability to compete; and we have in the past consummated acquisitions and intend to continue to pursue acquisitions, and our business may be adversely affected if we cannot consummate acquisitions on satisfactory terms, or we it cannot effectively integrate acquired operations. Readers and/or attendees are directed to the risk factors identified in the filings we make with the SEC from time to time, copies of which are available free of charge at the SEC's website at www.sec.gov under Karman Holdings Inc.

The forward-looking statements included in this announcement are only made as of the date of this announcement. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. We may not actually achieve the plans, intentions or expectations disclosed in our forward-looking statements and you should not place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by any applicable law.

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Contacts:

Investor inquiries:

Steven Gitlin

investors@karman-sd.com

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