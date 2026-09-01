Company to Deliver Digital and Cybersecurity Solutions to Boost Grid Resilience

Amentum (NYSE: AMTM), a global leader in advanced engineering and technology solutions, has been selected for strategic positions on two significant UK energy frameworks awarded by Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks (SSEN) Transmission. Amentum will be the exclusive provider of high-end cybersecurity engineering services which aim to digitize and enhance the security of the United Kingdom's energy grid.

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Amentum will deliver cybersecurity services to SSEN Transmission to strengthen UK's energy grid

SSEN Transmission is the owner and operator of the high voltage electricity transmission system for the north of Scotland, powering the clean energy transition and delivering a reliable, efficient network that creates lasting benefits for communities, the economy and the environment.

"SSEN Transmission is expanding the grid at a pace the UK's energy security depends on, and that growth must be secure by design," said Matthew Morgan, UK-based group director for Security, Systems and Integration at Amentum. "Our teams will protect critical assets, scale digital capability, and turn operational data into faster, better decisions. We are investing in our team in Scotland to deliver this work, backed by Amentum's deep UK and international experience."

Working from offices in Cardiff, Glasgow, London, and Warrington, Amentum will build upon existing security architecture work the company has performed for SSEN Transmission since 2022.

Under three-year agreements, Amentum will leverage its expertise in digital transformation, operational technology (OT), and renewable energy integration to support the UK's energy transition goals.

"The Five Eyes cyber security agencies have recognized the impact of AI in accelerating the speed, scale and sophistication of cyber threats. Leveraging Amentum's proven expertise in modernizing and securing critical digital infrastructure, we can support SSEN Transmission in addressing one of the most serious challenges of our time," said Jennifer Walsmith, president of Intelligence Cyber at Amentum. "We look forward to delivering the innovation and security needed to strengthen the UK's energy future."

About Amentum

Amentum is a global leader in advanced engineering and innovative technology solutions, trusted by the United States and its allies to address their most significant and complex challenges in science, security and sustainability. Our people apply undaunted curiosity, relentless ambition and boundless imagination to challenge convention and drive progress. Our commitments are underpinned by the belief that safety, collaboration and well-being are integral to success.Headquartered in Chantilly, Virginia, we have approximately 50,000 employees in more than 70 countries across all 7 continents.

About Amentum in the United Kingdom

With more than 6,000 people in the UK, Amentum is the delivery partner for project and construction management services at Hinkley Point C; sole program and project management delivery partner at Sizewell C; and also supports the UK's existing nuclear power stations under a Lifetime Enterprise Agreement with EDF. It is a major supplier of engineering design, safety case and project management at Sellafield and other UK nuclear decommissioning sites and operates the country's largest private sector complex of nuclear laboratories and engineering test facilities in Warrington.

In the defence sector, Amentum has an essential role in the UK's continuous at-sea deterrent by providing safety advice and technology services for the Royal Navy's nuclear submarines and program management and engineering support for AWE. Amentum's specialist teams also assist procurement and operational delivery of goods and services across the whole of the UK Ministry of Defence.

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Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains or incorporates by reference statements by Amentum Holdings, Inc. (the "Company") that relate to future events and expectations and, as such, constitute "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements may be characterized by terminology such as "believe," "project," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "forecast," "outlook," "target," "endeavor," "seek," "predict," "intend," "strategy," "plan," "may," "could," "should," "will," "would," "will be," "will continue," "will likely result," or the negative thereof or variations thereon or similar terminology generally intended to identify forward-looking statements. All statements, other than historical facts, including, but not limited to, statements regarding the anticipated work and revenue under the awarded contract, and the Company's objectives, expectations and intentions, applicable legal, economic and regulatory conditions, and any assumptions underlying any of the foregoing, are forward-looking statements.

A number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in or implied by these forward-looking statements, including those factors discussed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including, among others: the occurrence of an accident or safety incident; the ability of the Company to control costs, meet performance requirements or contractual schedules; and other factors set forth under Item 1A, Risk Factors in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 27, 2024, which can be found at the SEC's website at www.sec.gov or the Investor Relations portion of our website at www.amentum.com. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise such statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

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Contacts:

Media Contact:

Justin Garrison

justin.garrison@amentum.com

Investor Contact:

Joe DiNardi

IR@amentum.com