Sparta Medicinal Wild Olive Oil, an officially licensed medicinal olive oil since 2018, has announced its longstanding provision of its wild harvest to elite athletic organizations, including UEFA Champions League winners, while serving health-conscious consumers seeking longevity, biohacking, prevention and wellness for the past 9 years.

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Sparta Medicinal Wild Olive Oil UEFA Champions League Winners choice

Departing from extra virgin olive oil metrics, Sparta wild olive oil reserve features an independently verified world-record concentration of 4,412 mg/kg of polyphenols and over 18,000 mg/kg of total bioactive compounds, including Oleocanthal, Squalene, Sterols, and Vitamin E. This molecular profile has been tested and validated via High-Performance Liquid Chromatography (HPLC), Liquid Chromatography-Mass Spectrometry (LC-MS) and Nuclear Magnetic Resonance (NMR) by the Pharmacy Faculty University of Athens, the University of Córdoba, the University of Crete, TÜV AUSTRIA, among other institutions, officially recognizing the estate's harvest at the apex of global phenolic olive oil production.

The raw material is sourced exclusively from a privately certified estate, an ancient Wild Olive Forest in Lykovouni-Mavromichaleika, Laconia, Sparta. The production unit operates under a world-pioneering, non-intervention protocol. Certified by TÜV AUSTRIA and TÜV NORD, the negative-carbon estate naturally absorbs 431 tons of CO2 annually and maintains absolute purity, testing free of microplastics, heavy metals, fertilizers, chemicals, pesticides, and atmospheric oxides.

Dimitris Sakkas, CEO of Sparta Medicinal Wild Olive Oil, stated, "The longstanding adoption of our wild harvest by Champions League squads over the past nine years validates the integration of pure natural products into modern athletics, moving biochemical recovery away from synthetic alternatives, while empowering health-conscious individuals since 2018 to take a proactive approach to longevity, biohacking, prevention and long-term wellness."

To safeguard the bioactive integrity of the olive oil's nutrients and polyphenols, the limited annual yield is managed through a fully integrated internal process and bottled under airtight, inert conditions using specialized glass and inox (stainless steel) infrastructure.

About The Company:

Sparta Medicinal Wild Olive Oil is a world-pioneering, fully integrated estate spanning 100 acres of protected ancient national heritage in Sparta, Greece. Operating in accordance with official State Laws, the estate produces an exclusive category of scientifically verified medicinal wild olive oil dedicated to clinical prevention, supportive therapeutic nutrition, and elite performance, while advancing human health and preventive wellness since 2018.

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Contacts:

Media Contact:

Sparta Medicinal Wild Olive Oil

info@sparta.com.gr

+306970961250

www.sparta.com.gr