Cato Networks Launches SMB FlexPool to Help MSPs Scale Managed SASE for Small and Midsize Businesses

New partner-led pooled-capacity program delivers instant provisioning, flexible licensing, and a high-velocity go-to-market model for Cato's global MSP network

TEL AVIV, Israel, Sept. 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cato Networks, the converged network and security cloud for the AI era, today announced Cato SMB FlexPool, a new program that enables managed service providers (MSPs) to deliver managed SASE services to small and midsize businesses at scale. Built for high-velocity, scalable go-to-market execution and designed for a streamlined customer onboarding experience, Cato SMB FlexPool is designed to remove the friction of a separate licensing transaction for every customer deployment.

"We're committed to delivering network services that put customers first, and SMB FlexPool helps us do just that. It offers a more streamlined, scalable, and efficient way to deliver managed SASE to SMB customers," said Art Nichols, chief technology officer at Uniti Solutions. "Instead of managing separate licensing transactions for every new customer, we can provision services in seconds, bring customers online faster, and keep our operations simple as our business expands. This means our customers benefit from faster deployment, a smoother onboarding experience, and the confidence that their secure network services can scale seamlessly alongside their business."

Available to Cato's ecosystem of new and existing MSPs and service providers, SMB FlexPool gives partners a committed, partner-level pool of Cato licenses that can be gradually allocated across SMB customers as demand grows. Partners can instantly provision customer accounts, allocate capacity from their pool, and activate Cato services through a self-service workflow, while maintaining full portability of capacity between customers and retaining control of the customer relationship, service packaging, support model, and managed service experience.

"MSPs shouldn't have to slow down customer deployments because of licensing and operational overhead," said Karl Soderlund, global channel chief at Cato Networks. "SMB FlexPool aims to remove that friction with instant provisioning and flexible pooled licensing, enabling partners to activate new customers while maintaining full control of the customer experience."

Cato SMB FlexPool is designed for telcos and MSPs serving SMB customers, and the program supports the way managed service providers operate across many customers, with repeatable packaging, predictable economics, efficient provisioning, and clear customer ownership. Key capabilities include:

Instant, self-service provisioning: Partners can independently create customer accounts, complete required customer information, allocate licenses, and activate services immediately through a repeatable workflow.

Partners can independently create customer accounts, complete required customer information, allocate licenses, and activate services immediately through a repeatable workflow. Pooled capacity economics: Partner-level capacity with built-in license portability enables partners to allocate and reallocate capacity across eligible SMB customers as demand evolves, maximizing utilization across their business .

Partner-level capacity with built-in license portability enables partners to allocate and reallocate capacity across eligible SMB customers as demand evolves, maximizing utilization across their business Fast customer onboarding: By eliminating per-customer transaction friction, partners can move from opportunity to customer-ready service in seconds.

By eliminating per-customer transaction friction, partners can move from opportunity to customer-ready service in seconds. Capacity ramp-up: Partners can progressively ramp utilization of their purchased capacity, aligning consumption with staged customer deployments and actual go-to-market progress as their offering, pipeline, and delivery operations scale.

Partners can progressively ramp utilization of their purchased capacity, aligning consumption with staged customer deployments and actual go-to-market progress as their offering, pipeline, and delivery operations scale. Partner-led service offering: MSPs build and own their customer-facing packages, commercial offer, support model, and managed services, using the underlying capacity to create a proposition that fits their market and go-to-market strategy.

Cato SMB FlexPool is powered by the Cato managed SASE (MSASE) Partner Platform, providing a scalable foundation that empowers partners to go to market faster, deliver differentiated services, and operate efficiently at scale. MSASE provides the tools, automation, training, and white-labeled experience that fast-track every step of the partner lifecycle, from onboarding to upsell. Partners can manage SMB FlexPool through the newly launched Cato Networks MSASE dashboard in the Cato MSASE Business Center which gives managed service partners a single, consolidated view of their entire customer portfolio. Partners can manage both SMB and enterprise customers from one platform, with visibility into business accounts, orders, license usage, invoices, and customer lifecycle activity-eliminating the need to switch between multiple tools. This centralized experience streamlines operations, improves oversight, and helps partners deliver more responsive, scalable managed SASE services.

For more information about Cato SMB FlexPool and Cato MSASE Business Center, read our latest blog: https://www.catonetworks.com/blog/cato-managed-sase-for-smb/

About Cato Networks

Cato Networks delivers the converged network and security cloud for the AI era. Cato unifies networking, security, and access to provide complete visibility across the enterprise, shared context across users, applications, data, and AI interactions, and unified control to act on that intelligence. Cato combines AI-powered security with autonomous protection to defend against evolving threats, secure AI adoption, and help organizations stay ahead of an increasingly AI-driven threat landscape. Trusted by thousands of organizations worldwide, Cato simplifies operations, strengthens resilience, and accelerates secure innovation.

Want to learn why thousands of organizations secure their future with Cato? Visit us at www.catonetworks.com.

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