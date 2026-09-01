XbotGo Launches 'Pro Soccer' Bringing Professional AI Tactical Analysis and Multi-Tier Highlights to Grassroots Football

New in-app feature transforms raw match video into visual data dashboards, one-page tactical reports, and customized video highlights using a flexible, pay-per-match credit model.

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Sept. 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- XbotGo, an innovator in autonomous AI sports tracking technology, today announced the global launch of Pro Soccer, a specialized post-match football analysis service within the XbotGo App. Designed to replace hours of manual video tagging and editing, Pro Soccer equips amateur clubs, youth academies, local coaches, and recreational players with professional-grade tactical breakdowns and multi-format highlight reels.

Professional Post-Match Breakdown, Simplified

Historically, elite-level optical tracking and match analytics were locked behind expensive software systems and dedicated video analysis staff. Pro Soccer democratizes this technology by offering an automated, cloud-powered workflow that delivers comprehensive match reviews within 24 hours.

After recording a match using XbotGo's smart camera hardware (such as the Falcon or Chameleon ecosystems), users begin analysis of 30-100 minutes of video directly within the app. Computing occurs silently in the cloud without consuming local device storage or mobile processing power, automatically notifying the user once the visual reports and clips are ready.

Core Features

One-Page Tactical Reports: Automatically aggregates critical match metrics (including goals, shots, saves, blocks, and key defensive actions) while generating visual trend charts that illustrate momentum shifts throughout the game.

Automatically aggregates critical match metrics (including goals, shots, saves, blocks, and key defensive actions) while generating visual trend charts that illustrate momentum shifts throughout the game. Customized Multi-Tier Highlight Reels: Automatically generates three distinct video outputs tailored for different sharing and coaching needs:

Automatically generates three distinct video outputs tailored for different sharing and coaching needs: 15-30 Seconds (Highlight Clips): Short, fast-paced clips optimized for social media and instant sharing.

Short, fast-paced clips optimized for social media and instant sharing. 1-2 Minutes (Goal Highlights): Focused reels summarizing key scoring plays and decisive moments.

Focused reels summarizing key scoring plays and decisive moments. 5 Minutes (Full Match Highlights): Comprehensive summaries ideal for team debriefs and technical coaching review.

Comprehensive summaries ideal for team debriefs and technical coaching review. Universal Match Format Compatibility: Engineered to seamlessly support 5v5, 7v7, 9v9, and 11v11 match formats, covering everything from informal recreational games to structured official league play.

Engineered to seamlessly support 5v5, 7v7, 9v9, and 11v11 match formats, covering everything from informal recreational games to structured official league play. Permanent Cloud Archiving: All tactical reports, data dashboards, and highlight videos are stored permanently in the cloud. Teams can build a multi-season digital asset archive accessible anywhere, anytime.

Targeted Applications Across the Grassroots Ecosystem

Pro Soccer delivers tailored value depending on who is managing the team:

For Coaches & Team Captains: No more staying up late to edit videos after the match! AI generates attack and defense trend charts and goal replays with one click, delivering instant results for locker room reviews.

No more staying up late to edit videos after the match! AI generates attack and defense trend charts and goal replays with one click, delivering instant results for locker room reviews. For Parents & Players: 15-second viral highlight clips for social media alongside 5-minute complete career profiles, capturing every peak moment on the pitch.

15-second viral highlight clips for social media alongside 5-minute complete career profiles, capturing every peak moment on the pitch. For Event Organizers & Sports Agencies: Introduce AI post-match reporting services to instantly provide your local league or tournament with a technological sense of ritual that rivals professional broadcasts.

"Our goal has always been to help athletes, coaches, and parents 'Stop Filming. Start Playing,'" said David Tan, Founder and CEO of XbotGo. "With Pro Soccer, we are closing the capability gap with enterprise coaching platforms. We are giving youth academies, local club managers, and everyday players access to high-level tactical insight and polished video highlights without the traditional software complexity or high cost."

Flexible, Credit-Based "Pay-as-You-Go" Pricing

To avoid rigid annual subscriptions and monthly lock-in, Pro Soccer operates on a flexible credit system. Each single-match credit covers a full tactical breakdown for one team during a match. For high-stakes games or local derbies, dual-credit options allow for dual-perspective tactical analysis across both offensive and defensive phases.

For a limited time, the Launch offer is $15.00 per match credit (regularly $23.99), or $50.00 for a 4-match credit package (regularly $95.96).

Availability

The Pro Soccer analysis feature is available starting today globally via the latest update of the XbotGo App on iOS and Android.

For more information on XbotGo's autonomous camera solutions and Pro Soccer analytics, visit xbotgo.com.

About XbotGo

XbotGo was founded in 2021 by Dr. David Tan-a computer vision expert, hardware innovator, and devoted soccer dad. Like every parent on the sidelines, he found traditional cameras either too complex or too costly to capture his child's moments on the field. That frustration sparked a vision: to make sports recording accessible to all through AI. Today, XbotGo is a global AI sports technology company owned by Blink Tech, headquartered in Silicon Valley, California, with R&D centers across Silicon Valley, Beijing, Shenzhen, and Suzhou. Combining world-class AI expertise with global innovation and manufacturing capabilities, we are building an intelligent sports ecosystem that empowers every sports enthusiast to play, improve, connect, and grow. Guided by the belief in technological equality, XbotGo is committed to making advanced sports technology accessible to everyone. From AI sports cameras and intelligent analytics to live streaming and future innovations, we are reimagining how people experience sports-bringing more joy to every game and empowering every dream.

Media Contact:

Gabriel Roxas

Public Relations Manager, XbotGo

press@xbotgo.com

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