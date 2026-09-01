Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 1, 2026) - Palamina Corp. (TSXV: PA) (OTCQB: PLMNF) has mailed its management information circular (the "Circular") and related proxy materials to its shareholders in connection with the annual and special meeting of Shareholders to be held at 10:30 a. m. (Toronto time) on September 24, 2026 (the "Meeting"). At the Meeting, Shareholders will be asked to elect the Company's directors, appoint the Company's auditors and approve the Company's equity...

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