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WKN: A1W5H0 | ISIN: US45866F1049 | Ticker-Symbol: IC2
Tradegate
01.09.26 | 13:56
139,00 Euro
+0,47 % +0,65
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
USA 500
1-Jahres-Chart
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
137,90138,3015:58
137,90138,3015:58
PR Newswire
01.09.2026 15:00 Uhr
134 Leser
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New York Stock Exchange: Intercontinental Exchange Adds to Weather Tracking Features: NYSE Content Update

NYSE issues a pre-market daily advisory direct from the trading floor.

NEW YORK, Sept. 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Ashley Mastronardi delivers the pre-market update on September 1st

  • Intercontinental Exchange's (NYSE: ICE) Connect Map platform adds tropical cyclone layer for real-time tracking.
    • Designed to bring authoritative hazard and exposure data into a single, layered map.
    • Weather-tracking tools include ability to display probability of impact and cone of uncertainty.
    • ICE Sr. Meteorologist Dave Margolin will join NYSE Live to take viewers through the new features.
  • Redwire (NYSE: RDW) CEO Peter Cannito to join NYSE Live.
    • The space and defense tech company posted $117.1 million in Q2 revenue, marking a year-over-year increase of 89.6%.
    • Redwire subsidiary Space MD signed a contract for a commercial mission on SpaceX's Starfall reentry spacecraft.
    • The company says that its 2025 acquisition of Edge Autonomy is a "defining step" in its evolution.
  • Investors are tracking changes across geopolitics and big tech.
    • The U.S. struck two Iranian rocket launchers over the weekend, its first attack on Iran in over a month.
    • Global X NYSE 100 ETF component Apple enters a new era with John Ternus as CEO.

Opening Bell
Redwire (NYSE: RDW) celebrates five years as a public company

Closing Bell
A10 Networks (NYSE: ATEN) celebrates driving innovative AI solutions that support growth

For market insights, IPO activity, and today's opening bell, download the NYSE TV App and check out the NYSE YouTube: TV.NYSE.com and YouTube.com/@NYSEofficial

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/intercontinental-exchange-adds-to-weather-tracking-features-nyse-content-update-302866249.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und die nächsten Gewinner des KI-Booms entdecken!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.