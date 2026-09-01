New York Stock Exchange: Intercontinental Exchange Adds to Weather Tracking Features: NYSE Content Update

NYSE issues a pre-market daily advisory direct from the trading floor.
NEW YORK, Sept. 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.
Ashley Mastronardi delivers the pre-market update on September 1st
- Intercontinental Exchange's (NYSE: ICE) Connect Map platform adds tropical cyclone layer for real-time tracking.
- Designed to bring authoritative hazard and exposure data into a single, layered map.
- Weather-tracking tools include ability to display probability of impact and cone of uncertainty.
- ICE Sr. Meteorologist Dave Margolin will join NYSE Live to take viewers through the new features.
- Redwire (NYSE: RDW) CEO Peter Cannito to join NYSE Live.
- The space and defense tech company posted $117.1 million in Q2 revenue, marking a year-over-year increase of 89.6%.
- Redwire subsidiary Space MD signed a contract for a commercial mission on SpaceX's Starfall reentry spacecraft.
- The company says that its 2025 acquisition of Edge Autonomy is a "defining step" in its evolution.
- Investors are tracking changes across geopolitics and big tech.
- The U.S. struck two Iranian rocket launchers over the weekend, its first attack on Iran in over a month.
- Global X NYSE 100 ETF component Apple enters a new era with John Ternus as CEO.
Opening Bell
Redwire (NYSE: RDW) celebrates five years as a public company
Closing Bell
A10 Networks (NYSE: ATEN) celebrates driving innovative AI solutions that support growth
For market insights, IPO activity, and today's opening bell, download the NYSE TV App and check out the NYSE YouTube: TV.NYSE.com and YouTube.com/@NYSEofficial
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