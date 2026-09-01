New York Stock Exchange: Intercontinental Exchange Adds to Weather Tracking Features: NYSE Content Update

NYSE issues a pre-market daily advisory direct from the trading floor.

NEW YORK, Sept. 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Ashley Mastronardi delivers the pre-market update on September 1st

Intercontinental Exchange's (NYSE: ICE) Connect Map platform adds tropical cyclone layer for real-time tracking. Designed to bring authoritative hazard and exposure data into a single, layered map. Weather-tracking tools include ability to display probability of impact and cone of uncertainty. ICE Sr. Meteorologist Dave Margolin will join NYSE Live to take viewers through the new features.

Redwire (NYSE: RDW) CEO Peter Cannito to join NYSE Live. The space and defense tech company posted $117.1 million in Q2 revenue, marking a year-over-year increase of 89.6%. Redwire subsidiary Space MD signed a contract for a commercial mission on SpaceX's Starfall reentry spacecraft. The company says that its 2025 acquisition of Edge Autonomy is a "defining step" in its evolution.

Investors are tracking changes across geopolitics and big tech. The U.S. struck two Iranian rocket launchers over the weekend, its first attack on Iran in over a month. Global X NYSE 100 ETF component Apple enters a new era with John Ternus as CEO.



Opening Bell

Redwire (NYSE: RDW) celebrates five years as a public company

Closing Bell

A10 Networks (NYSE: ATEN) celebrates driving innovative AI solutions that support growth

For market insights, IPO activity, and today's opening bell, download the NYSE TV App and check out the NYSE YouTube: TV.NYSE.com and YouTube.com/@NYSEofficial

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/intercontinental-exchange-adds-to-weather-tracking-features-nyse-content-update-302866249.html