SkySwitch Launches Native AI Agent, Bringing Enterprise AI Communications to Every White-Label Partner

No development, no third-party tools; partners can now deliver an AI voice agent under their own brand.

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / September 1, 2026 / SkySwitch, a BCM One Company and the leading next-generation white-label UCaaS provider, today announced the launch of SkySwitch's AI Agent, a white-label conversational AI solution fully integrated into the SkySwitch UCaaS platform. It enables partners to add a high-value AI service to their portfolio, to create new recurring revenue opportunities, and help their SMB customers prevent missed customer calls.

Businesses lose revenue every day because calls go unanswered after hours, during peak periods, or when employees are unavailable. SkySwitch's AI Agent gives partners a turnkey way to solve that problem while creating a new recurring revenue stream. It integrates seamlessly into the existing SkySwitch UCaaS reseller platform, giving partners a competitive edge without requiring additional development resources or third-party integrations. The AI Agent answers calls naturally, handles inquiries, books appointments, captures orders, routes callers, summarizes conversations, and automates common business workflows-all while operating under the partner's own brand.

"Our vision is to enable enterprise-grade communications for every technology partner," stated Sandy Preizler, CEO of BCM One. "With SkySwitch's new AI Agent capability and programs like our recently released Billing-on-Behalf service, where we handle billing, taxation, and regulatory work under our partners' brand, we're making it much easier for MSPs and technology providers to launch and grow a profitable UCaaS business under their own brand. Together, these innovations help partners expand their offerings, create new revenue opportunities, and deliver AI-powered business solutions to their SMB customers."

"The new AI Agent solution from SkySwitch is very easy to set up and build. The Flow builder templates provided are excellent, and show great examples of how to set up call flows," noted Dean Galbreath, a SkySwitch partner from CirrusLine. "We have implemented it on our own main number and it's already smarter than our old system-routing callers correctly based on time of day or day of the week. No more 'press 1 for this, press 2 for that'. Customers don't want to navigate a phone tree, they want an answer."

The AI Agent marks a major step in SkySwitch's broader AI strategy-embedding intelligence directly into every communication experience. SkySwitch will continue expanding its AI capabilities.

The SkySwitch AI Agent is available now on the SkyConnect platform, with CoreConnect platform availability planned for early 2027. Partners interested in enabling the service should contact their SkySwitch Account Manager or visit the following page for more information-skyswitch.com/ai-agent.

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About SkySwitch

SkySwitch is the leading U.S.-based white-label Unified Communications-as-a-Service (UCaaS) provider serving MSPs, VARs, telecom agents, interconnect ISPs, WISPs, and technology providers with a cloud communications platform they can brand as their own. Through a comprehensive onboarding experience and an innovation-focused portfolio, SkySwitch enables partners to accelerate growth while delivering modern communications solutions to businesses of every size. SkySwitch is a BCM One company.

For Media Inquiries:

Paula Como Kauth, Chief Marketing Officer, BCM One

pckauth@bcmone.com

SOURCE: SkySwitch

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/telecommunications/skyswitch-launches-native-ai-agent-bringing-enterprise-ai-communications-to-ever-1213213