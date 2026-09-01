Oleria Names Co-Founder Jagadeesh Kunda CEO to Advance Identity Governance in the Age of AI

Jagadeesh Kunda succeeds co-founder Jim Alkove, who transitions to Executive Chairman, as Oleria expands its AI-native identity security and governance platform.

SEATTLE, WA / ACCESS Newswire / September 1, 2026 / Oleria , the company redefining enterprise identity security & governance, today announced that co-founder and Chief Operating Officer Jagadeesh Kunda has been appointed Chief Executive Officer. Co-founder and former CEO Jim Alkove has transitioned to Executive Chairman.

The leadership transition positions Oleria for its next phase of scale as organizations navigate a complex identity landscape spanning human users, non-human service accounts, and autonomous AI agents.

"Jagadeesh and I built the platform together from the start and he has been deeply involved with our customer deployments," said Jim Alkove, Executive Chairman of Oleria. "He understands the shift to AI-driven identity as well as anyone in this industry. Moving to Executive Chairman lets me focus on customers and strategy while putting Oleria leadership in the hands of the only other person as close to Oleria's business and mission as I am."

As co-founder and COO, Jagadeesh has driven Oleria's operations and go-to-market execution since inception, overseeing product, marketing, sales, customer success, and strategic partnerships. He has been instrumental in shaping the company's vision and bringing an adaptive, modern approach to enterprise identity governance.

"Every enterprise is now managing an explosion of identities that its governance tools were never designed to see, and AI agents are widening that gap daily," said Jagadeesh Kunda, CEO of Oleria. "Oleria was built for this problem. I'm honored to lead this team as CEO, and my commitment to our customers is the same one I've made since day one: complete visibility and control across every identity, human, non-human, and AI."

Over the past year, Oleria has continued to advance its vision for adaptive identity governance, helping organizations gain visibility into who and what has access to critical resources, streamline access decisions, and reduce risk across increasingly complex environments.

As Executive Chairman, Jim Alkove will remain actively involved in shaping Oleria's long-term strategy, industry relations, and key customer partnerships while working closely with Jagadeesh Kunda and the Board.

About Oleria

Oleria applies continuous, adaptive governance to every identity in the enterprise: human, non-human, and AI. Instead of periodic, manual access reviews, the platform evaluates access as it changes, flags risk in real time, and removes standing privilege automatically. That shift from point-in-time certification to continuous governance is what legacy IGA tools were never built to do.

Backed by more than $60 million in funding, Oleria is trusted by leading enterprises, including Fortune 500 organizations, to govern access across human, non-human, and AI identities. Learn more at www.oleria.com



Media Contact:

Avadhoot Patwardhan

Marketing

avadhoot@oleria.com

SOURCE: Oleria

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/oleria-names-co-founder-jagadeesh-kunda-ceo-to-advance-identity-g-1213840