Vituity Launches MVMNT to Move Longevity Medicine From Conversation to Clinical Practice

Inaugural summit brings clinicians and innovators together with evidence-based frameworks for integrating longevity medicine into practice today

EMERYVILLE, CA / ACCESS Newswire / September 1, 2026 / Vituity, the nation's largest physician-owned and physician-led multispecialty partnership, is proud to host the inaugural MVMNT Longevity Medicine Summit, a new clinician-focused experience designed to move the conversation around longevity medicine beyond what may be possible in the future and toward what physicians can responsibly put into practice today.

Taking place September 22-23, 2026, in Coronado, California, MVMNT will bring together physicians, advanced practice providers, researchers, and innovators for two days of evidence-based discussion, practical clinical frameworks, and hands-on learning.

MVMNT builds on Vituity's growing clinical work in longevity and performance medicine, as part of its overall mission to improve lives. In partnership with MOOV Health & Wellness, Vituity's physician-led longevity and performance practice, and Inflect, its healthcare innovation and venture capital arm, MVMNT extends that work to the broader clinical community, centered on a central question: What is ready for patients now?

Rather than focusing solely on what's next, MVMNT will help clinicians distinguish between approaches supported by evidence today, those showing promise, and those that require further study. Sessions and hands-on workshops will explore topics including AI in clinical care, biological aging and precision health, metabolic and cardiovascular health, women's longevity, regenerative medicine and human performance, all with an emphasis on translating emerging science into responsible clinical practice.

"Longevity medicine is one of the hottest fields of medicine right now, and what's needed more than ever is a place to bridge exploration, innovation, and integration in a responsible way," said Bobbie Kumar, MD, Director, Clinical Transformation, Vituity and Director & Co-founder, MOOV Health & Wellness. "Patients are already asking questions about slowing the pace of aging and new approaches to prevention. MVMNT gives physicians a place to explore those questions with curiosity and clinical rigor, so that they can lead the conversation with patients and integrate it responsibly into their practice."

The summit will feature leaders from across medicine, science, and healthcare innovation, including keynote speaker Jessica Shepherd, MD, MBA, FACOG, Chief Medical Officer of Hers, whose session, The Science of Exceptional Aging: Raising the Burden of Proof, will examine the evidence required as longevity interventions increasingly move toward mainstream medicine.

This event is jointly accredited by the ACCME, ACPE, and ANCC through Pinnacle Conference, LLC, and is approved for up to 12 CE credits across the healthcare team, including AMA PRA Category 1 Credits for physicians, ANCC NCPD for nurses and nurse practitioners, and AAPA Category 1 credit for physician assistants.

Registration is currently open for practicing physicians and advanced practice providers. For additional information or to register, visit theemvmnt.com.

About MVMNT

MVMNT is a longevity medicine summit designed for practicing clinicians seeking evidence-based guidance and practical frameworks for patient care. Through physician-led programming and hands-on clinical workshops, MVMNT helps clinicians understand what is practice-ready, what is promising, and what requires further evidence. The inaugural summit will take place September 22-23, 2026, in Coronado, California. Learn more at theemvmnt.com.

About Vituity

For over 50 years, Vituity has been a catalyst for positive change in healthcare. As a physician-led and physician-owned multispecialty partnership, our more than 9,000 doctors and clinicians care for 14.5M+ patients annually across more than 900 practice locations nationwide.

Vituity's focus and compassionate care are the driving forces that place us at the heart of better care. Our clinicians and practice management leaders develop frontline solutions to healthcare challenges that improve quality and directly and positively impact millions of lives nationwide. Learn more at vituity.com.

Contact Information

Devin Kincade

devin.kincade@vituity.com

SOURCE: Vituity

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/vituity-launches-mvmnt-to-move-longevity-medicine-from-conversation-t-1214187