Blue Sea Capital LLC: Blue Sea Capital Partners with CompletePet to Accelerate its Next Chapter of Growth

WEST PALM BEACH, FL / ACCESS Newswire / September 1, 2026 / Blue Sea Capital ("Blue Sea") today announced the closing of its acquisition of CompletePet (the "Company"). Blue Sea will become the majority partner to CompletePet, with Company management re-investing meaningfully alongside Blue Sea. CEO Worth Turner and the CompletePet management team will continue to lead the business in its next phase of growth and industry leadership.

Headquartered in Miami, Florida, with an additional facility in Milton, Vermont, CompletePet is the industry-leading outsourced developer, formulator and manufacturer of pet wellness products. With a strong reputation for quality, customer service, R&D and innovation, the Company partners with leading pet supplements brands to deliver high-quality, effective products across various dosage formats, including soft chews, topical liquids and sprays, dental solutions, oils, powders and other custom formats.

"I could not be prouder of the transformation our team has achieved and the strong foundation we have built at CompletePet. We are excited to partner with Blue Sea Capital to accelerate our next phase of growth and further expand the capabilities and value we deliver to our customers," said CompletePet CEO Worth Turner. "Align has been an exceptional partner, providing the consistent strategic support and resources that enabled us to achieve our ambitions for the business. Our management team is energized by the opportunity ahead and looks forward to continuing to raise the standard for innovation, quality and service across the pet wellness industry."

CompletePet's mission is to lead the pet wellness products industry through excellence in quality, innovation, service, and a commitment to improving the lives of its employees, customers and pets.

"CompletePet is emblematic of Blue Sea's strategy to partner with exceptional management teams leading best-in-class companies within healthcare's most attractive categories," said J.R. Davis, Managing Partner of Blue Sea.

Added Erin Lansky, Principal at Blue Sea Capital, "We are thrilled to partner with Worth and the entire CompletePet management team to support the continued growth of this special, industry-leading business. We're confident CompletePet will continue setting the bar high with its superior quality, category-leading innovation, and customer-first orientation for both established and emerging brands in the attractive, growing pet wellness space."

CompletePet partners with the world's most trusted pet brands to research, manufacture and scale solutions that make a difference in the lives of customers, pets, and their families.

"The pet wellness industry sits at the intersection of two powerful, durable trends: the humanization of pets and consumers' growing focus on health and wellness," said Christian Oberst, Vice President at Blue Sea. "As pet parents increasingly turn to high-quality supplements to help their pets live longer, healthier lives, we look forward to supporting CompletePet as it continues to innovate on behalf of its brand partners in this fast-growing market."

In March 2021, Align Capital Partners partnered with proven CDMO executive Worth Turner to acquire family-owned Custom Veterinary Services, a Florida-based custom formulator and contract manufacturer exclusively focused on animal health wellness products. In February 2025, they acquired founder-owned Green Mountain Animal to provide customers with expanded R&D, manufacturing and supply chain capabilities and additional capacity in Vermont for soft chew and powder formats. Together, the fully integrated operations across two state-of-the-art facilities became CompletePet. Today, under the leadership of a best-in-class management team, the Company stands as the industry's preeminent partner of choice.

"The Company's success over the past five years is a reflection of the talented team that embraced an ambitious growth strategy and executed it exceptionally well," said Align Capital Partners Co-Founder and Managing Partner Rob Langley. "We started Align to partner with ambitious teams and are thankful for our partnership with Worth and the rest of the CompletePet team. We are excited to see what they can accomplish in their next chapter of growth in partnership with Blue Sea Capital."

Lincoln International acted as buyside advisor and McDermott, Will & Schulte served as legal advisor to Blue Sea on the transaction. Houlihan Lokey and Bellmark Partners acted as sellside advisors, and McGuireWoods served as legal advisor, to Align and the Company. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

About CompletePet

Headquartered in Miami, Florida, with an additional facility in Milton, Vermont, CompletePet is an industry leading developer, formulator and manufacturer of pet wellness products. CompletePet partners with pet wellness brands to develop and manufacture high-quality, innovative pet health products, including soft chews, topical liquids and sprays, oils, powders and other customized formats. With integrated facilities, custom formulation capabilities, and decades of scientific and operational expertise, CompletePet delivers consistent, scalable solutions that support pet supplement brands' growth.

About Blue Sea Capital

Blue Sea Capital (www.blueseacapital.com) is a private equity firm based in West Palm Beach, Florida, that invests in growth-oriented middle market healthcare companies valued up to $500 million. With over $2.3 billion in assets under management, Blue Sea Capital's strategy is to partner with talented leaders and differentiated companies, typically as the first or second institutional investor, and deliver strategic and operational value-add that drives growth acceleration, industry outperformance and business transformation.

Contact:

Christian Oberst

coberst@blueseacapital.com

SOURCE: Blue Sea Capital LLC

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/blue-sea-capital-partners-with-completepet-to-accelerate-its-nex-1214874