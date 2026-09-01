Champions Oncology, Inc.: Champions Oncology Expands Integrated Radiopharmaceutical Development Platform with In-House SPECT/CT Imaging

New molecular imaging capabilities connect longitudinal radiopharmaceutical uptake with biodistribution, efficacy and clinically annotated PDX tumor biology in a single, U.S.-based workflow

HACKENSACK, NJ / ACCESS Newswire / September 1, 2026 / Champions Oncology, Inc., a leading provider of translational oncology research solutions, today announced the expansion of its integrated radiopharmaceutical development platform with new in-house SPECT/CT imaging capabilities.

This capability extends Champions' existing radiopharmaceutical services across radiolabeling, biodistribution, efficacy and clinically relevant oncology models. Researchers can now longitudinally visualize and quantify radiopharmaceutical uptake in vivo, and connect those findings with terminal biodistribution, therapeutic response and the molecular characteristics of the tumor model.

This integrated approach is particularly powerful when applied to Champions' extensive portfolio of clinically annotated patient-derived xenograft (PDX) models, enabling sponsors to evaluate not only where a radiopharmaceutical localizes, but how uptake relates to target expression, tumor biology and therapeutic response.

The integrated platform enables the creation of richer translational datasets that can support increasingly predictive approaches to radiopharmaceutical development, including improved model selection, biomarker identification, and interpretation of therapeutic response.

"Imaging adds an important dimension we didn't have before" said Denis Beckford-Vera, Ph.D., Head of Radiochemistry and Radiopharmacology at Champions Oncology. "We can follow an agent longitudinally in the same model, quantify its distribution across tumor and biologically relevant tissues, and then connect those observations with efficacy and tumor biology. That combination provides developers with a much richer understanding of candidate performance than any individual readout can provide on its own."

Champions Oncology's expanded radiopharmaceutical development capabilities include:

Access to clinically annotated PDX and CDX oncology models, enabling model selection based on tumor type, target expression and molecular characteristics

In-house high-resolution SPECT/CT imaging using the Molecubes ?-X CUBE micro-SPECT/CT system, enabling longitudinal imaging combined with terminal biodistribution

A broad range of therapeutic alpha- and beta-emitting isotopes, with the addition of two new isotopes: Radium-224/Lead-212 Generator and Terbium-161

Integrated radiolabeling services encompassing isotope planning and handling, radiolabeling, quality control and study execution

Expert study design, data interpretation and scientific support from radiochemistry, radiopharmacology and oncology leaders

"Our vision is to make radiopharmaceutical development more predictive. Connecting in vivo imaging with the depth of our oncology models lets sponsors see not just where an agent localizes, but how disease responds, and decide earlier, which candidates are worth advancing." commented Rob Brainin, Ph.D., CEO of Champions Oncology.

The expanded platform supports radiopharmaceutical development across multiple therapeutic strategies, including radioligand therapies, antibody-radionuclide conjugates and theranostic approaches, while allowing programs to progress through an integrated preclinical workflow with a single scientific partner.

For more information about Champions Oncology's radiopharmaceutical development services and SPECT/CT imaging capabilities, visit https://www.championsoncology.com/radiopharmaceutical.

Media Inquiries:

Gavin Cooper

Vice President, Global Marketing

gcooper@championsoncology.com

Website: https://www.championsoncology.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/championsoncology/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/champions-oncology-inc-/

Twitter: @ChampionsOncol1

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/championsoncology/

SOURCE: Champions Oncology, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/champions-oncology-expands-integrated-radiopharmaceutical-development-1215110