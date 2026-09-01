SavATree and the Arbor Day Foundation Launch National Reforestation Partnership To Restore Forests Damaged by Disasters

WESTCHESTER, NY / ACCESS Newswire / September 1, 2026 / SavATree today announced a national partnership with the Arbor Day Foundation to accelerate reforestation in regions recovering from hurricanes, wildfires, and other disasters. Through SavATree's new For Every Tree initiative, every tree removal performed by the company will directly support the planting of a new tree in high-priority restoration areas across Florida and Michigan.

This commitment is rooted in SavATree's brand promise to help another tree grow for every tree removed.

"We've been saving our customers trees, shrubs, and lawns for over 45 years; preservation is core to our mission at SavATree," said Ryan Berk, Chief Executive Officer of SavATree. "However, when a tree must come down, we believe it should spark new growth somewhere else. Healthy forests are the foundation of resilient ecosystems, and restoring habitats after major storms is essential to protecting wildlife and strengthening communities.? Our?For Every Tree?initiative ensures when a customer does need a removal, we're helping another tree grow in?the forests that people and wildlife depend on."

"Trees and forests are the backbone of our ecosystems. As we grapple with a changing climate and the challenges it brings people and the planet, restoring forests and acting as caring leaders of our neighborhood canopies can make a significant difference in our future, which is why we are proud to partner with SavATree," said Dan Morrow, Vice President of Partnerships at the Arbor Day Foundation. "SavATree's commitment to responsible stewardship and their For Every Tree initiative reflects the kind of long-term dedication that's needed to create meaningful impact in the forests that need it most. Together, we're helping restore critical habitat and strengthening the natural landscapes communities rely on."

Rebuilding Forests in Florida and Michigan

The partnership will initially support two major Arbor Day Foundation projects; each identified as a forest area of greatest need by the Arbor Day Foundation:

Florida - Hurricane Michael Reforestation Project Hurricane Michael devastated more than 2.8 million acres of forestland when it struck the Florida panhandle in 2018. SavATree's support will help reestablish lost tree canopy to restore watershed and ecological functions, as well as vital habitat for a variety of threatened and endemic wildlife in the region.

Michigan - State Forests Reforestation Project In partnership with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, SavATree will help replant 15,000 trees across state forests. The project focuses on restoring native jack pine and red pine stands, critical habitat for species such as deer, turkey, grouse, and the threatened Kirtland's warbler.

Why This Matters Now

Recent data shows that climate-driven disturbances are reshaping America's forests at an unprecedented pace. The U.S. lost more than 3.4 million acres of natural forest in a single recent year, and weather events including hurricanes and wildfires are now rising faster than human-directed land changes, a dramatic shift documented by NASA and Global Forest Watch.?

SavATree's arborists have seen the impact firsthand. Many worked on post-storm cleanup after Hurricane Michael, removing dangerous trees and clearing debris.

Press Contact: Dan Forman Storyline Advisors Dan.Forman@StorylineAdvisors.com

About SavATree

SavATree is a leading provider of professional tree, shrub, and lawn care services, with a commitment to science-based stewardship and sustainable landscape management. With ISA Certified Arborists across the country, SavATree delivers expert care that prioritizes preservation, safety, and environmental responsibility.

About the Arbor Day Foundation

The Arbor Day Foundation is a global nonprofit inspiring people to plant, nurture, and celebrate trees. They foster a growing community of more than 1 million leaders, innovators, planters, and supporters united by their bold belief that a more hopeful future can be shaped through the power of trees. For more than 50 years, they've answered critical need with action, planting more than half a billion trees alongside their partners. And this is only the beginning.

The Arbor Day Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit pursuing a future where all life flourishes through the power of trees. Learn more at arborday.org.

###



Arbor Day Foundation

Find more stories and multimedia from Arbor Day Foundation at 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Arbor Day Foundation

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/arbor-day-foundation

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Arbor Day Foundation

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/savatree-and-the-arbor-day-foundation-launch-national-reforestat-1215112