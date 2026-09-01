Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 1, 2026) - Galantas Gold Corporation (TSXV: GAL) (AIM: GAL) (OTC Pink: GALKF) ("Galantas" or the "Company") announces the appointment of Mr. David Cather as Non-Executive Chair of the Board ("Chair"). Mr. Cather a mining engineer and a director of the Company since June 2019 was serving as Interim Chair since July 7, 2026, following the resignation of former Chair, Róisín Magee. "On behalf of the Company, I am pleased to welcome David Cather as the...

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