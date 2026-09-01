Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 1, 2026) - New Zealand Energy Corp. (TSXV: NZ) ("NZEC" or the "Company") is pleased to report the filing of its financial results for the six-month period ending June 30, 2026. A copy of the Company's financial statements, and management discussion and analysis for the period ending June 30, 2026, are available on SEDAR+ (www. sedarplus. ca) and on the Company's website (www. newzealandenergy. com). For the three months ending June 30, 2026,...

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