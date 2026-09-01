Fremont, California--(Newsfile Corp. - September 1, 2026) - Interlink Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ: LINK), a global leader in sensor technology and printed electronic solutions, is pleased to announce its participation at the upcoming Moody Capital Solutions 2026 Disruptive Growth & Life Sciences Conference, taking place September 9-10, 2026, in New York City. Steven Bronson, will be attending the conference, delivering an investor presentation and participating in scheduled 1-on-1 meetings with investors.

Date: Thursday, September 10, 2026

Time: 1:20 pm ET

Location: The Westin New York Grand Central, 212 E 42nd St, New York, NY

Presenter: Steven Bronson

More info: https://moodycapital.com/conference/

"We are pleased to present at the Moody Capital Solutions Disruptive Growth and Life Sciences Conference," said Steven N. Bronson, CEO of Interlink Electronics. "It is a valuable opportunity to share Interlink's growth story with the investment community and to discuss how our sensor and printed electronics technologies are creating durable value for shareholders."

About the Moody Capital Solutions 2026 Disruptive Growth & Life Sciences Conference

The Moody Capital Solutions 2026 Disruptive Growth & Life Sciences Conference brings together public and private growth companies, pioneering innovators, investors, C-suite executives and industry professionals across biotechnology, medical devices, pharmaceuticals, healthcare technology and other growth industries. The two-day conference features company presentations, one-on-one investor meetings, fireside chats, capital markets and financing panels, and networking opportunities with institutional investors and family offices.

About Interlink Electronics, Inc.

Interlink Electronics is a leading provider of sensors and printed electronic solutions, boasting 40 years of success in delivering mission-critical technologies across diverse markets. Our customers, including global blue-chip companies, trust our products and solutions, which span various markets, including medical, industrial, automotive, wearables, IoT, and other specialty markets. Our expertise in materials science, manufacturing, embedded electronics, firmware, and software enables us to create custom solutions tailored to our customers' unique needs.We serve our international customer base from our corporate headquarters and proprietary gas sensor production and product development facility in Fremont, California (Silicon Valley area); our Global Product Development and Materials Science Center and distribution and logistics center in Camarillo, California; and our advanced printed-electronics manufacturing facilities in Shenzhen, China; Irvine, Scotland; and Sheffield, England. For more information, please visit www.InterlinkElectronics.com.