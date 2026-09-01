Italian heat pump manufacturer Clivet, a subsidiary of Chinese appliance group Midea, has launched a new range of variable refrigerant flow (VRF) outdoor units for residential and commercial applications that can be directly integrated with photovoltaic systems without the use of conventional PV inverters. The new CVT9 series is based on the company's V9 platform and, according to Clivet, is fully compatible with indoor units and controls from its previous V8 generation. The range comprises five single-module models with cooling capacities of 25.2 kW, 28 kW, 33.5 kW, 40 kW and 45 kW. Two modules ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...