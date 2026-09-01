MotionTech, a European leader in automation, today announced its entry into the United States market. The launch marks a significant milestone in the company's international growth strategy, bringing MotionTech's proven portfolio of automation and packaging technology to North American customers.

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The initial focus of MotionTech's US launch is bringing the company's end-of-line packaging, storage systems, and conveying solutions to American customers, building on the automation, and material-handling solutions that have made the group a trusted partner across Europe

To spearhead the expansion, MotionTech has appointed Kristian Hulgard as Executive Sales Director for the US market, effective from today. An experienced business builder with a strong track record of establishing and scaling commercial operations in the automation industry, Hulgard will lead MotionTech's US business from the Dallas-Fort Worth area and drive the company's next phase of growth in the region.

The initial focus of the US launch is bringing MotionTech's end-of-line packaging, storage systems, and conveying solutions to American customers, building on the automation, and material-handling solutions that have made the group a trusted partner across Europe. Over time, MotionTech intends to build out a full commercial and service presence to support customers throughout their automation journey.

Strong demand for MotionTech in the US market

The move addresses already established US demand; MotionTech has completed more than 30 installations for US customers such as large warehouse automation partners Dematic and Knapp across the US in recent years.

"Customers have repeatedly asked for a dedicated local point of contact for both sales and service," said Louise Ringström Grandinson, CEO, MotionTech. "Hulgard's appointment lays that groundwork as MotionTech positions itself to serve a US automation market set for substantial growth in the coming years."

"The US represents an enormous opportunity," said Kristian Hulgard, MotionTech's new Sales Director for North America. "I'm excited to build something meaningful here from the ground up. American manufacturers and distributors are investing heavily in automation to stay competitive, and MotionTech brings exactly the kind of proven, high-quality technology they're looking for. My focus from day one will be on getting our products in front of the right customers, build up a distribution network, and establish MotionTech as a serious partner in this market."

With Hulgard at the helm, MotionTech's US operations will begin ramping up immediately. "We are delighted to have Kristian leading this effort," added Grandinson. "His experience building commercial operations and the combined strengths of our different technologies, gives us real confidence as we enter one of the world's most dynamic markets. Dallas-Fort Worth gives us an excellent foundation from which to serve customers across North America, and this launch reflects our long-term commitment to making motion smarter for businesses around the world."

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About MotionTech

MotionTech is your automation partner, combining global expertise with local execution to deliver leading-edge supply chain solutions that make motion smarter. Headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, MotionTech helps customers automate processes across production, warehouse, and intralogistics settings through an end-to-end offering that spans integration, products, software, and maintenance and service. The company makes motion smarter for more than 3,000 businesses across Europe, the Americas, and Asia-Pacific, such as Coca-Cola, DHL, PepsiCo, DP World, Tesco, Marks Spencer, Ball, JCB, Domino's, and H&M. MotionTech delivers over 500 projects each year with a team of more than 500 coworkers.

Learn more at www.motiontech.com.

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Contacts:

Company Contact



Kristian Hulgard, Executive Sales Director, USA

kristian.hulgard@motiontech.com +1 469-442-9370



Louise Ringström Grandinson, CEO, MotionTech

louise@motiontech.com +46 725 00 23 05



Media Contact



Mette McCall, McCall Media

mette@mccallmedia.net +1 251-278-9847