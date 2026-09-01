MSPs moving clients off Securence can deploy IRONSCALES by API in minutes, pay nothing through November 11

Securence will shut down its email security service on November 11, 2026, leaving thousands of MSP-managed mailboxes exposed. Today, IRONSCALES, the AI-powered email security leader protecting more than 18,000 global organizations, launched a program to move those customers to safety before the deadline. MSPs that sign a 12-month IRONSCALES contract now, starting when their Securence service lapses, get IRONSCALES free through November 11.

"Losing your email security vendor shouldn't mean losing your email security. We'll cover the cost through November 11, so nobody has to choose between paying two vendors and leaving mailboxes open," said Eyal Benishti, founder and CEO of IRONSCALES. "We're concerned for Securence clients that have not started transition planning, and we want to help make the next steps of their email protection journey as painless as possible."

IRONSCALES applies Adaptive AI inside the mailbox to catch vendor scams, credential theft, and business email compromise that content scanning misses. Deployment creates a native API connection to each tenant, with no MX record changes, no mail-flow reconfiguration, and no delivery risk. Tenants come online in minutes, allowing MSP partners to protect a first wave in a single day. They also get a named migration lead, a 90-day scan-back showing what the old filter let through in each client's own data, and client-facing collateral they can rebrand.

IRONSCALES coverage includes:

Inbox-Level Visibility: Emails are scanned in real time after delivery in your inbox via IRONSCALES API integration with Microsoft 365 and Google Workspace.

Behavioral Baseline: IRONSCALES Adaptive AI learns employees' individual communication patterns to build a social graph that detects the most subtle signs of attacks.

Detect the Undetectable: Using multiple machine learning models (behavioral analysis, computer vision, sender, reputation), IRONSCALES flags suspect emails, even those without links or attachments.

Agentic Automation: IRONSCALES agentic virtual SOC, Themis, autonomously investigates, clusters, and remediates threats across all inboxes in seconds. Automation with full transparency and control.

Reinforced by Human Insights: Themis integrates SOC team feedback and community intelligence to sharpen detection and response. Every decision continuously updates IRONSCALES ML models.

MSPs can learn more about migration here: https://secure.ironscales.com/securence-alternative-for-msps or start a migration discussion with our channel team at partners@ironscales.com.

About IRONSCALES

IRONSCALES is the leader in AI-powered email security protecting over 18,000 global organizations from advanced phishing threats. As the pioneer of adaptive AI, we detect and remediate attacks like business email compromise (BEC), account takeovers (ATO), and zero-days that other solutions miss. By combining the power of AI and continuous human insights, we safeguard inboxes, unburden IT teams, and turn employees into a vital part of cyber defense across enterprises and managed service providers. IRONSCALES is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. To learn more, visit www.ironscales.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260901525759/en/

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Media Contact

Doug De Orchis

Scratch Marketing Media for IRONSCALES

ironscales@scratchmm.com