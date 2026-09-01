New retail-specific framework gives retailers cost-efficient, flexible AI, grounded in their own operational data

GK Software, a global leader in cloud-native retail technology, is introducing GK Agentic, an agentic AI framework and agent library purpose-built for the unique requirements of enterprise-scale retail operations at NRF Europe in Paris.

GK Agentic leverages the power of large language models (LLMs) for everyday retail operations, from the store floor to the back office. It supports agent workflows running on both cloud-based or on-premise models, deployed individually or through a hybrid setup. GK Agentic connects to retail backend systems through Model Context Protocol (MCP)-ready tooling, while delivering full data sovereignty and more predictable, transparent costs.

GK Agentic brings the same architectural flexibility and retail-specific approach to agentic AI that characterize GK's CLOUD4RETAIL platform. It's the same philosophy that elevated GK to become the largest provider of new POS deployments globally in 2025, according to Datos Insights.

"Coming from retail, I have learned that new technology earns its place when it solves real operational problems and creates measurable value," said Matthias Blodig, Chief Strategy Officer at GK Software. "That principle guided our approach to GK Agentic. We give retailers the flexibility to choose the models that work for them, ground AI in their own operational data, and use the touchpoints and devices already in place. This makes AI easier to adopt, more predictable to operate, and ultimately more relevant to everyday retail."

How GK Agentic Works: Two Tracks, One Agent Library

GK Agentic reaches retailers in two complementary forms, both drawing from the same underlying agent library and architecture:

Standalone retail assistantswork alongside existing GK and third-party systems to give store employees natural-language access to operational knowledge on the same devices they already use for POS or mobile workflows. Rather than sending staff to search through scattered manuals and handbooks, GK Agentic ingests and structures information, including data from PIM and other applications, through a retrieval-augmented generation (RAG) pipeline backed by vector storage. Every answer draws from the retailer's own approved data rather than generic model output. Retailers can ingest their full Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) library and quickly begin surfacing verified answers to staff. The agents were designed with cost-efficiency as a core priority, helping AI costs stay predictable and driving maximum return for users. Embedded agentsinside GK CLOUD4RETAIL product workflows help reduce the complexity of using existing tools. Users interact with these agents in context, within the products they already work in, to automate promotion builds and surface analytics without switching tools or learning new interfaces. Complex enterprise software becomes accessible to every user on the team, from category managers to store operations staff.

Both tracks use the Model Context Protocol (MCP) as their accessibility layer, so agents interact across retail backend systems as structured, callable tools. Configurable workflows keep humans in the loop at every decision point that matters.

"Helping our customers develop the infrastructure for an uncertain economic and technological future requires both cutting-edge capability and platform-agnostic flexibility. We don't think retailers should have to bet their operations on any single model vendor or deployment model," said Jan Lingenbrinck, Senior Vice President Retail Technology at GK Software.

"GK's successful agnostic mindset will continue in the age of GenAI," he continued. "With strong partners like FSAS Technologies and our colleagues at Fujitsu Research, GK is able to combine domain-specific expertise with cutting-edge technology and can leverage a large ecosystem of foundational technologies, from specialized language models to open-source infrastructure and efficient computing."

Visit the GK website to learn more about GK Agentic or schedule a demo. Or, book a live meeting with GK during NRF 2026: Retail's Big Show Europe, taking place September 15-17, 2026 in Paris.

About GK Software

GK Software, a Fujitsu company, is a global leader in retail technology, delivering cloud-native solutions for checkout, store operations, and consumer experience. Trusted by more than 24% of the world's Top 50 retailers, with 680,000+ installations across 70+ countries, GK empowers enterprise retailers with scalable software, AI solutions, and a robust partner ecosystem. Recognized by Forrester, IDC, IHL Group, Gartner, and Datos Insights, GK is the fastest-growing major POS vendor in new installations globally. For more information, visit gk-software.com.

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Contacts:

Media Contact

Matthew Boncosky

Ketner Group Communications (for GK Software)

matthew.boncosky@ketnergroup.com