New Austin office establishes U.S. technical center for engineering and advanced nuclear reactor development, reinforcing Company's commitment to American energy market

Blykalla, a global leader in advanced nuclear technology, today announced a significant expansion of its U.S. presence with the opening of a new technical center in Austin, Texas. Located at 801 Barton Springs Rd, the Austin hub will house engineering and reactor development teams, strengthening Blykalla's local operations and deepening engagement with U.S. partners, regulators, and the broader clean energy ecosystem.

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Blykalla's Austin Office at 801 Barton Springs Road

"We see a bright future for Blykalla in the United States, driven by significant demand for advanced modular reactors that can deliver the clean baseload power America requires," said Jacob Stedman, CEO of Blykalla. "The unique advantages of our lead-cooled reactor technology, including rapid deployment, enhanced safety, and flexible siting, align perfectly with urgent need for reliable power in the intelligence era. Our expanded U.S. presence enables us to move faster with industrial partners and data center operators who require energy solutions that can scale with their growth."

Blykalla's U.S. footprint now spans complementary hubs in Austin and New York. The Austin facility serves as the Company's technical center, housing engineering and reactor-development capabilities, while the New York office continues to function as U.S. headquarters, focusing on strategic partnerships, regulatory affairs, and commercial deployment.

The New York headquarters is located at 190 Bowery, one of downtown Manhattan's most historically significant buildings. Originally constructed in 1898 as the Germania Bank Building, the landmark building is now restored as a modern commercial space. Its proximity to New York's technology, finance, and energy sectors make it a strategic home for Blykalla's U.S. operations.

Blykalla's SEALER is a small modular reactor (SMR) utilizing proven lead-cooling technology. Through the incorporation of its proprietary, patented aluminum alloyed steels, Blykalla has solved the corrosion challenges inherent in liquid lead systems, enabling commercial deployment of lead-cooled fast reactors.

Lead-cooled AMRs offer significant advantages, including rapid deployment and flexible siting due to their compact design and passive safety features. This enables co-location with industrial facilities, delivering reliable power where and when it's needed.

Blykalla's U.S. strategy focuses on delivering high-temperature heat, flexible power, and enhanced safety for energy-intensive industries, data centers, and AI-driven infrastructure. As policymakers prioritize advanced nuclear energy, Blykalla is positioned to accelerate deployment and deepen collaboration with American customers and regulators.

About Blykalla

Blykalla is a global leader in advanced nuclear technology, commercializing the next generation of clean, reliable energy through its lead-cooled reactor, the SEALER. Blykalla's work stems from an industry legacy of quality, safety, and excellence. By combining decades of specialized research with world-class partners, Blykalla is building the backbone of the global AI and industrial economy. For more information visit https://www.blykalla.com.

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Contacts:

Media Contact

Alexandra Teorell

press@blykalla.com

US media

blykalla@icrinc.com