8849 TANK 5 Pro Brings Ultra-Wide Thermal Imaging and 2K Projection to a Rugged Flagship

SHENZHEN, China, Sept. 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The new TANK 5 Pro combines ultra-wide thermal imaging, a built-in 2K DLP projector, and flagship-level performance in a rugged smartphone designed for demanding outdoor and professional environments.

FLIR Lepton 3.1R Thermal Imaging - 95° Ultra-Wide

Featuring a FLIR Lepton 3.1R sensor with 160×120 resolution, the wide field of view helps users identify heat sources and temperature anomalies across a larger area at once, making it useful for outdoor exploration, equipment checks, structural inspections, search-and-rescue scenarios, and nighttime navigation.

2K 220-Lumen Auto-Focus DLP Projector

Delivers sharp 2K projected visuals at 220 lumens. Built-in auto-focus quickly adjusts for varying distances. From viewing thermal data in the field to sharing presentations, maps, videos, and other content, the built-in projector adds a second visual tool without requiring additional equipment.

Dimensity 9400e 5G, WiFi 7 & Android 16

Powered by the 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 9400e 5G chipset with Wi-Fi 7 support, the TANK 5 Pro is built for demanding applications, high-speed connectivity, gaming, and multitasking. Running Android 16, the device delivers a modern and streamlined software experience.

3K 6.73" AMOLED Display at 3000 Nits

With peak brightness of up to 3,000 nits, the 6.73-inch 3K AMOLED display is designed to remain highly visible in bright outdoor conditions, making it well suited for navigation, media, and field use.

17,600mAh + 120W Charging

The 17,600mAh battery is built for extended use in situations where access to power may be limited. Combined with 120W fast charging, it helps reduce downtime when the battery needs to be replenished.

18GB RAM + 512GB ROM Storage

With 18GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, the TANK 5 Pro provides ample capacity for multitasking, large files, games, thermal imaging data, and high-resolution video.

Global eSIM Connectivity

With eSIM support, users can switch compatible mobile plans without relying solely on a physical SIM card, adding flexibility for travel and international use.

Availability

The TANK 5 Pro is now available for pre-order on 8849tech.com. Stay tuned for more updates.

About 8849

8849 is dedicated to developing innovative rugged mobile devices that combine durability, performance and endurance, empowering users to stay connected and productive in any environment.

Contact Information

Website: 8849tech.com

Email: support@8849tech.com

Phone: +86 18676755187

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