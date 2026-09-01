Suki Named a Transformational Innovation Leader in Ambient Clinical Intelligence by Frost & Sullivan

2026 recognition highlights Suki's innovation, clinical quality and measurable impact as Ambient Clinical Intelligence expands across the enterprise

SAN ANTONIO, Sept. 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Suki, the leader in Ambient Clinical Intelligence (ACI), has been recognized by Frost & Sullivan with its 2026 North American Transformational Innovation Leadership Recognition for Suki's innovation in clinical AI, quality of clinical documentation, measurable customer outcomes, and continued expansion of Ambient Clinical Intelligence beyond documentation and across the clinical workflow.

Ambient Clinical Intelligence moves healthcare AI beyond documentation to support the broader clinical workflow, from revenue cycle and clinical reasoning to operational tasks. Suki brings that intelligence directly into the tools clinicians already use, with EHR-agnostic integrations that connect clinical context to the right information and actions at the point of care.

Suki earned the recognition for translating innovation in Ambient Clinical Intelligence into measurable value for health systems. Frost & Sullivan highlighted Suki's strength in clinical quality, enterprise architecture, deep EHR integrations, and customer outcomes, reflecting the criteria it uses to recognize companies demonstrating exceptional innovation, customer value, and industry impact. Together, these capabilities enable health systems to deploy AI across complex clinical environments and scale its impact across the enterprise.

"As the healthcare AI landscape shifts across funding cycles, regulatory uncertainty, and rapid advances in large language models, Suki maintains a clear, long-term view of ambient clinical intelligence as a foundational element of healthcare delivery. This shapes strategic decisions, aligns investment priorities, and enables sustained progress despite external disruption," according to Nitin Manocha, Industry Principal at Frost & Sullivan.

"The conversation around healthcare AI has changed dramatically in recent years, and health systems are no longer asking whether AI can generate a note or automate a task; they're instead asking how AI can become part of the infrastructure of care itself," said Abhi Pathak, Chief Product Officer at Suki. "What we're seeing firsthand is that the real opportunity is not another collection of disconnected AI tools, but an intelligent layer that can understand clinical context, and create continuous value for clinicians and health systems. Suki is at the forefront of that shift."

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Recognition

Frost & Sullivan's Best Practices Recognitions honor companies across regional and global markets that exhibit exceptional achievement and consistent excellence in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer experience, and strategic product development. Each recognition is the result of a rigorous analytical process in which Frost & Sullivan industry experts benchmark performance through comprehensive interviews, deep-dive analysis, and extensive secondary research. The goal is to identify true best-in-class organizations that are driving transformative growth and setting new industry standards.

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Camila Tinajero

E: camila.tinajero@frost.com

About Suki

Suki is a leader in Ambient Clinical Intelligence (ACI), transforming clinical conversations into intelligence that powers documentation, coding, revenue cycle, clinical reasoning, and other workflows across the care journey. EHR-agnostic and built for a wide range of specialties and care settings, Suki reduces administrative burden while assisting healthcare organizations improve clinical and financial performance. KLAS-validated results show Suki delivers more than $2,600 in average monthly financial impact per provider, alongside significant reductions in documentation time and after-hours work. Suki for Clinicians brings ACI directly into the clinical workflow, while Suki for Partners provides SDKs and APIs that embed Suki's intelligence into healthcare technology products. Suki is backed by Venrock, First Round, Flare Capital Partners, March Capital, and Hedosophia. Learn more at suki.ai, and follow Suki on LinkedIn.

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