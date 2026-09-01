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PR Newswire
01.09.2026 15:06 Uhr
112 Leser
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6sense Receives Frost & Sullivan's 2026 Global Company of the Year Recognition for Shaping the Future of Revenue Intelligence

By combining predictive AI, contextual buyer insights, and unified GTM orchestration, 6sense is enabling enterprises to turn data into revenue-generating action.

SAN ANTONIO, Sept. 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan is pleased to announce that 6sense has received the 2026 Global Company of the Year recognition in the GTM orchestration and revenue intelligence platforms industry for its outstanding achievements in innovation, strategy execution, and customer impact. The recognition highlights 6sense's leadership in enabling organizations to transform fragmented buyer signals into actionable revenue intelligence, strengthen go-to-market (GTM) execution, and deliver measurable business outcomes in an increasingly complex B2B buying environment.

Frost & Sullivan evaluates companies through a rigorous benchmarking process across two core dimensions: strategy effectiveness and strategy execution. 6sense excelled in both, demonstrating its ability to align long-term strategic vision with evolving market requirements while consistently delivering scalable innovation that helps revenue teams identify demand earlier, prioritize engagement, and accelerate pipeline creation.

"6sense has successfully evolved beyond helping organizations understand buyer intent to enabling coordinated, intelligence-driven GTM execution," said Riana Barnard, Industry Analyst - Digital Content Services at Frost & Sullivan. "By embedding AI-powered revenue intelligence, explainable predictive insights, and workflow orchestration into everyday sales and marketing operations, the company is redefining how enterprises translate complex buying signals into measurable revenue outcomes."

Guided by a long-term growth strategy centered on AI-first innovation, continuous product development, and deep customer collaboration, 6sense has consistently anticipated shifts in B2B buying behavior. Its sustained investment in predictive data science, contextual intelligence, and integrated GTM orchestration has enabled the company to scale globally while helping enterprise and mid-market organizations improve alignment between marketing and sales.

Innovation remains central to 6sense's approach. Built on a unified data and identity foundation, the platform combines first- and third-party signals to provide a comprehensive account-level view of buyer activity. Advanced predictive buying-stage models, conversational AI through RevvyAI, and Intelligent Workflows enable organizations to identify in-market accounts, understand buying behavior, prioritize opportunities, and activate coordinated engagement strategies from a single platform.

"Data without context is not intelligence. That's the distinction we've built the platform around," said Kimberly Bloomston, Chief Product Officer at 6sense. "Our customers are using a unified data and identity foundation to turn fragmented signals into a real account-level view. They're layering predictive models and conversational AI on top of that foundation to know not just who's in-market, but why. That's context they're already acting on."

6sense's unwavering commitment to customer success strengthens its market leadership. By embedding intelligence directly into CRM systems, sales engagement platforms, and day-to-day workflows, the company minimizes operational complexity while accelerating decision-making. Enhanced reporting capabilities directly connect account engagement to pipeline creation and revenue outcomes, enabling organizations to continuously optimize GTM performance. The platform's intuitive interfaces, transparent predictive models, and enterprise-grade governance support scalable adoption across global organizations.

Frost & Sullivan commends 6sense for setting a high standard in competitive strategy, execution, and market responsiveness. The company's vision of embedding contextual intelligence directly into GTM workflows, combined with its commitment to AI-driven innovation and explainable revenue intelligence, is shaping the future of GTM orchestration and revenue intelligence platforms while enabling organizations to achieve sustainable growth.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents the Company of the Year recognition to a company that demonstrates outstanding strategy development and implementation, resulting in measurable improvements in market share, customer satisfaction, and competitive positioning. The recognition honors forward-thinking organizations that are reshaping their industries through innovation and growth excellence.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Recognition
Frost & Sullivan's Best Practices Recognitions honor companies across regional and global markets that exhibit exceptional achievement and consistent excellence in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer experience, and strategic product development. Each recognition is the result of a rigorous analytical process in which Frost & Sullivan industry experts benchmark performance through comprehensive interviews, deep-dive analysis, and extensive secondary research. The goal is to identify true best-in-class organizations that are driving transformative growth and setting new industry standards.
Contact us: Start the discussion.

Contact:
Tarini Singh
E: Tarini.Singh@frost.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/6sense-receives-frost--sullivans-2026-global-company-of-the-year-recognition-for-shaping-the-future-of-revenue-intelligence-302864311.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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