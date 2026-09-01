Bull Moose Tube Company Completes Acquisition of Hanna Steel Corporation

Transaction expands Bull Moose Tube's manufacturing footprint and strengthens its ability to serve customers across key end markets

CHESTERFIELD, Mo., Sept. 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bull Moose Tube Company ("Bull Moose"), a leading manufacturer of steel pipe and tubing products, today announced the successful completion of its acquisition of Hanna Steel Corporation ("Hanna"), a leading producer of structural and mechanical steel tubing with operations in Alabama and Illinois, a coil-coating facility in Alabama, and Hanna Truck Line, Inc. Hanna Steel will now operate as a division of Bull Moose Tube Company.

"We are pleased to officially welcome Hanna Steel to the Bull Moose family," said John Krupinski, Chief Executive Officer of Bull Moose Tube Company."I would like to thank everyone who helped make this transaction possible. We look forward to this next chapter together."

Jill Cunningham, Vice Chair of Hanna Steel Corporation, added, "On behalf of the Hanna family, I would like to thank our employees, customers, suppliers, and advisors for their support throughout this process. We are proud of what Hanna has accomplished, and confident Bull Moose Tube is the right long-term home for our business and our people."

Chairman of Bull Moose Tube Company, the Hon. Ambar Paul, said, "My father, The Rt. Hon. Lord Swraj Paul, built our businesses on integrity, partnership, and long-term stewardship. We are honored to welcome Hanna Steel to the Bull Moose family and look forward to continuing its proud tradition of serving customers and communities."

Brown Gibbons Lang & Company (BGL) served as exclusive financial advisor to Bull Moose Tube Company, and Spencer Fane LLP acted as legal counsel.

Jefferies LLC served as exclusive financial advisor to Hanna Steel Corporation, and Bradley Arant Boult Cummings LLP acted as legal counsel.

About Bull Moose Tube Company

Bull Moose Tube Company is part of the Caparo Bull Moose Group of Companies. The company operates manufacturing facilities across the United States and offers one of the largest ranges of welded steel tubing in North America. Bull Moose Tube products serve a wide variety of applications including commercial construction, infrastructure, fire protection, heavy equipment, transportation, and engineered products.

About Hanna Steel Corporation

Hanna Steel Corporation is headquartered in Hoover, Alabama, with tubing operations in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, and Pekin, Illinois. The company also operates a coil-coating facility in Fairfield, Alabama, and Hanna Truck Line, its in-house transportation business.

CONTACT:

marketing@bullmooseindustries.com

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