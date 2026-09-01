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PR Newswire
01.09.2026 15:06 Uhr
108 Leser
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Canopy A&D: CANOPY INTERNATIONAL ACQUIRES AVIOTEC, STRENGTHENING SUPPORT FOR EUROPEAN SPACE AGENCIES AND COMMERCIAL CUSTOMERS

Acquisition adds funding, engineering, and R&D resources to Aviotec's Turin operations, which continue under existing leadership

AMSTERDAM and TURIN, Italy, Sept. 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Canopy International B.V. ("Canopy International"), the European platform of Canopy Aerospace & Defense ("Canopy A&D"), today announced the acquisition of Aviotec S.r.l. ("Aviotec"), a Turin-based supplier of multi-layer insulation (MLI) blankets and electrical harnesses for satellites and spacecraft, with in-house design, analysis, manufacturing, and integration capabilities serving institutional and commercial space programs across Europe.

Canopy International is Canopy A&D's Amsterdam-based platform overseeing European operations and strategic growth. It is built to help European specialists grow, providing local leadership, customer interface, and design, development, and integration support, while giving each business access to shared engineering, R&D, and supply-chain resources. The acquisition adds funding, engineering knowledge, and manufacturing capacity to support Aviotec's continued growth, while its leadership, team, facility, design authority and customer relationships remain in place and managed locally.

Founded in 2008 and based in Turin, Aviotec has built more than 15 years of expertise in thermal-protection MLI blankets and high-reliability electrical harnesses, alongside satellite design and integration. Aviotec delivers flight-qualified solutions from design and analysis through manufacture, integration, and test, supporting institutional space programs and a growing base of commercial customers across Europe's space economy.

Raffaele Mozzillo, Managing Director of Canopy International, commented: "Aviotec has spent more than fifteen years earning the trust of Europe's space programs, and that track record is what brought us together. Their clean-room facility in Turin and their depth in thermal protection and harnessing strengthen our platform in exactly the area we needed. Aviotec now has the engineering, R&D, and supply-chain resources of a larger organization behind it."

Barbara Barresi, Amministratore Delegato of Aviotec, added: "Becoming part of Canopy International gives our team access to resources and technical depth we could not have built on our own. Our operations stay in Turin, under the same leadership, with the same people our customers already work with, now supported by a much larger platform. It is a natural next step for a company that has spent its history growing alongside Europe's space programs."

About Canopy International

Canopy International B.V., based in Amsterdam, is the European operating platform of Canopy Aerospace & Defense. It supports specialized aerospace and defense businesses in Europe by coordinating capital, technical resources, and operational capabilities while preserving local management and customer accountability. For customers and programs, its role is to provide continuity of local technical and commercial contact points while coordinating additional engineering, manufacturing, and supply-chain support when needed. Each portfolio company remains the primary interface for its customers, with Canopy International acting as a behind-the-scenes enabler.

About Aviotec

Aviotec, founded in 2008 and headquartered in Turin, Italy, designs and manufactures multi-layer insulation (MLI) blankets and electrical harnesses for satellites and spacecraft, and provides in-house satellite design and integration. Aviotec supports institutional space programs and a diversified base of commercial customers across the entire Space Economy.

About Canopy Aerospace & Defense

Canopy Aerospace & Defense is a leading provider of signal attenuating advanced materials for critical and complex structures in harsh & highly corrosive environments on air, land, sea, and space platforms. Combining world-class manufacturers, Canopy A&D is an international, vertically integrated platform with centers of excellence across advanced material R&D and design & engineering, production & assembly, and refurbishment & sustainment. With deep domain expertise and responsive manufacturing, Canopy A&D acts as a seamless "Built-In" extension of its partners, filling critical gaps across long manufacturing chains. European operations are independently managed through Canopy International B.V., based in Amsterdam, which partners with local European businesses, bringing support via shared engineering, R&D, and customer-support resources. The company operates facilities in Los Angeles, Denver, Cape Canaveral, the United Kingdom, and Italy.

Gaven Van Sant
Technical Marketing Lead
Canopy Aerospace & Defense
gaven.vansant@canopy-ad.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/canopy-international-acquires-aviotec-strengthening-support-for-european-space-agencies-and-commercial-customers-302865706.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.