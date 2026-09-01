Signant Health Unveils Patient-Centered Redesign of TrialMax eCOA

PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Signant Health, a leading provider of evidence generation solutions for clinical trials, today announced a redesigned patient interface for TrialMax eCOA. The update is available now for new studies and modernizes the experience patients use to complete assessments, without changing the validated solution underneath.

TrialMax has been a gold standard in eCOA for over 25 years, supporting thousands of trials worldwide in collecting data to support hundreds of regulatory approvals. The redesigned patient interface uses a modern look and feel, with high-contrast text and clear visual hierarchy, light and dark display modes, and touch targets sized to international accessibility standards. It works across modern mobile and desktop devices, with a standard web fallback included out of the box. Authentication supports PIN and biometric login, and every screen uses plain, action-oriented language, including error messages that state what happened and what to do next.

"As someone who works on the patient experience at the site level every day, I know how important it is to design patient-facing apps that facilitate easy data entry," said Quincy Adam, vice president of operational technology, Flourish Research, a US-based network of 28 clinical research sites. "Patients of all ages have expectations for mobile applications, whether that's for ordering a rideshare or completing a patient diary. I'm impressed with the improvements Signant has made to the TrialMax interface, resisting the urge to rest on their laurels established over the last two decades."

For many patients, the eCOA interface is their most frequent point of contact with a study, and it shapes their impression of the trial as a whole. A screen that asks less of the patient in the moment, less effort to read, navigate, and understand, supports fewer missed entries and fewer support calls over the course of a study. The underlying TrialMax platform is unchanged, so sponsors retain the full configuration, complexity, and protocol flexibility upon which their studies depend.

"Patients shouldn't have to work around their study technology to complete an assessment," said Sanjiv Waghmare, chief product officer at Signant. "We rebuilt the patient interface around modern design, accessibility and usability standards so that completing an eCOA assessment feels as straightforward as anything else patients do on their phone. The underlying TrialMax platform, and the data it produces, is unchanged."

The redesigned interface is available now for new studies.

For more information on TrialMax eCOA, go to https://signanthealth.com/.

About Signant Health

Signant Health is the evidence generation company, leveraging software, deep therapeutic and scientific knowledge, and operational expertise to deliver quality evidence across traditional, virtual, and hybrid trial models. For over 25 years, 600+ sponsors and CROs of all sizes - including all Top 20 pharma - have trusted Signant's comprehensive eClinical solutions. Our clinical outcome assessments (eCOA, clinician ratings, cognitive testing) and wearable digital health technologies powered by Ametris provide the industry's most comprehensive evidence generation capabilities, alongside EDC, eConsent, RTSM, supply chain management, and data quality analytics. Learn more at www.signanthealth.com.

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