CreateMe Technologies: CreateMe Strengthens Leadership Team to Accelerate Commercialization of U.S.-Based AI-Powered Apparel Manufacturing

The leadership appointments bring deep expertise across commercialization, business operations and global brand-building as CreateMe scales its U.S.-based manufacturing platform.

NEWARK, Calif., Sept. 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CreateMe Technologies, an AI robotics company pioneering automated apparel manufacturing through advanced bonding and robotics, today announced three key leadership appointments as it enters its next phase of commercialization. John W. Jacobson joins as vice president of commercialization, Leslie Lambert as vice president of people & business operations, and Ashley Nicole Stickler has been promoted to vice president of marketing & partnerships.

The appointments strengthen CreateMe's commercial, operational and brand-building expertise at a pivotal time, as the company advances from technology development and early brand partnerships into broader commercial deployment of its automated manufacturing platform.

John W. Jacobson joins in the newly created role of vice president of commercialization, bringing nearly two decades of experience building businesses across retail and global manufacturing. He previously co-founded Luminara Worldwide, scaling the business to more than $100 million in retail revenue and 30,000 retail outlets worldwide within six years. In his new role, Jacobson will lead commercialization strategy and work with brands and retail partners to move programs from development through scaled production.

Leslie Lambert joins as vice president of people & business operations, bringing more than 20 years of experience building and leading people functions across manufacturing, retail and consumer brands, including Ampersand Brands, CIRCA of America, Sephora and Williams-Sonoma. At CreateMe, she will lead people and business operations and build the talent, organizational, and workforce infrastructure needed to scale CreateMe's apparel manufacturing platform.

Ashley Nicole Stickler has been promoted to vice president of marketing & partnerships, expanding her leadership across global brand strategy, communications, and strategic partnerships. Stickler brings nearly two decades of experience building global brands and cultural platforms, including work for adidas and Calvin Klein. Since joining the company, she has helped shape its position at the intersection of apparel, robotics and advanced manufacturing while developing key partnerships and industry engagement that support its broader commercialization efforts.

"CreateMe has established a new model for apparel manufacturing. John, Leslie and Ashley bring the commercial, operational and brand leadership we need to put that model to work at scale," said Cam Myers, founder and CEO of CreateMe. "John's commercial perspective and global manufacturing experience will help us move customer programs from deployment into production, while Leslie will build the teams, systems and infrastructure needed to support that growth. Ashley has already played a central role in shaping our market presence and building strong industry partnerships. Together, they will help build the commercial foundation needed to make bonded manufacturing the future of fashion."

The appointments follow several key commercial milestones as CreateMe advances toward scaled production. In 2026, CreateMe announced a strategic partnership with UNTUCKit and Supima to introduce its first commercially available digitally bonded garments, with plans to scale production to as many as 50,000 bonded T-shirts annually. In June, the company launched Seed to System with Avalo and Laguna Fabrics, connecting climate-smart cotton, domestic textile manufacturing and robotic garment assembly in an AI-assisted U.S. apparel manufacturing ecosystem.

Together, these programs signal CreateMe's transition from demonstrating what automated apparel manufacturing can do to building the commercial ecosystem required for widespread adoption. The expanded leadership team will drive this next phase across customer growth, operations, talent, brand and strategic industry partnerships.

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About CreateMe

CreateMe is an AI robotics company pioneering automated soft-material manufacturing, starting with apparel. Built on the conviction that the Future of Fashion is Bonded - not sewn - the company has developed a unified platform combining advanced robotics, proprietary adhesive bonding and Physical AI to produce garments with precision and consistency unattainable through traditional sewing. Its platform includes Pixel micro-adhesive bonding, the MeRA robotic assembly system and Thermo(re)set reversible adhesive science, enabling localized, on-demand production with less waste and shorter supply chains. With more than 95 patents across robotics, adhesives and automation, the company is defining the infrastructure for bonded manufacturing worldwide. For more information, visit www.createme.com.

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