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PR Newswire
01.09.2026 15:06 Uhr
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ICOGT Announces a New Phase of Strategic International Expansion

DUBAI, UAE, Sept. 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- INTERNATIONAL COMPANY OIL & GAS SERVICES & GENERAL TRADING L.L.C is pleased to announce a new phase of strategic international expansion, marking an important milestone in the Group's continued development.

The renewed strategy execution and organization now is being led by Mr. Igor V. Soglayevas Chief Executive Officer, an accomplished international executive with extensive experience in global business, strategic development and international markets, together with the Board of Directors and the Group's senior leadership team.

With a particular focus on Latin America, primarily Brazil, North and West Africa, ICOGT is strengthening its international platform through four strategic business verticals:

Energy & Fuels - International supply and trading of crude oil, LNG, diesel, biodiesel, gasoline, fuel oil and other hydrocarbons and marine bunkering and storage terminals.

Fertilizers & Petrochemicals - Trading, supply-chain development, storage and selected value-added operations.

Specialty & Industrial Chemicals - Supporting the development of coatings, construction chemicals and industrial manufacturing, with particular focus on Brazil's infrastructure and industrial growth.

Strategic Infrastructure & Integrated Natural Gas Downstream Assets - Development and investment opportunities in natural gas distribution and logistics, LNG trading and infrastructure, pipelines and other strategic industrial and energy assets.

This new chapter reflects ICOGT's ambition to build an integrated international platform combining the sovereign-backed strength and global trade, industrial development, strategic infrastructure and long-term investment, correctly positioning the Group for sustainable growth across some of the world's most dynamic markets.

Press and Media Relation:
Web: www.icogt.com
Email: info@icogt.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/icogt-announces-a-new-phase-of-strategic-international-expansion-302866274.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und die nächsten Gewinner des KI-Booms entdecken!
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.