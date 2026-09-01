ICOGT Announces a New Phase of Strategic International Expansion

DUBAI, UAE, Sept. 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- INTERNATIONAL COMPANY OIL & GAS SERVICES & GENERAL TRADING L.L.C is pleased to announce a new phase of strategic international expansion, marking an important milestone in the Group's continued development.

The renewed strategy execution and organization now is being led by Mr. Igor V. Soglayevas Chief Executive Officer, an accomplished international executive with extensive experience in global business, strategic development and international markets, together with the Board of Directors and the Group's senior leadership team.

With a particular focus on Latin America, primarily Brazil, North and West Africa, ICOGT is strengthening its international platform through four strategic business verticals:

Energy & Fuels - International supply and trading of crude oil, LNG, diesel, biodiesel, gasoline, fuel oil and other hydrocarbons and marine bunkering and storage terminals.

Fertilizers & Petrochemicals - Trading, supply-chain development, storage and selected value-added operations.

Specialty & Industrial Chemicals - Supporting the development of coatings, construction chemicals and industrial manufacturing, with particular focus on Brazil's infrastructure and industrial growth.

Strategic Infrastructure & Integrated Natural Gas Downstream Assets - Development and investment opportunities in natural gas distribution and logistics, LNG trading and infrastructure, pipelines and other strategic industrial and energy assets.

This new chapter reflects ICOGT's ambition to build an integrated international platform combining the sovereign-backed strength and global trade, industrial development, strategic infrastructure and long-term investment, correctly positioning the Group for sustainable growth across some of the world's most dynamic markets.

Press and Media Relation:

Web: www.icogt.com

Email: info@icogt.com

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